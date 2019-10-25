Robbins, Salomon & Patt Bolsters Construction and Litigation Practice with Addition of Three New Attorneys

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area, is pleased to announce that Ryan T. Johnson, Justin L. Weisberg, and Cornelius F. Riordan, three experienced construction law and litigation attorneys, have joined the firm. All have excellent, established reputations in the legal community, and extensive experience in all phases of construction law.

"Their skills and knowledge will add depth to our existing construction law practice, and they will be an invaluable addition to our litigation team," said Andrew M. Sachs, RSP's Chief Operating Officer.

Riordan brings more than four decades of experience representing contractors, sureties, and lenders in both complex litigation and transactional aspects of construction and surety law. He has successfully tried cases to verdict in both state and federal courts and has handled numerous mediation and arbitration proceedings. Riordan, a CPA, also has extensive transactional experience, including preparation of construction contracts, construction loan agreements, as well as documents in default and termination cases, workouts, financing of principals, and asset sales and acquisitions. Riordan was recently elected as the President of the Society of Illinois Construction Attorneys.

Weisberg has over 25 years of experience successfully representing private, public, local, and international clients in a variety of construction-related transactions and litigation matters. His practice experience includes contract negotiation and drafting of design, design build, integrated project delivery (IPD), public-private partnerships, and construction contracts; as well as mediation, arbitration, and litigation, including both bench and jury trials of numerous disputes involving design, construction, and insurance coverage matters. Weisberg's prior work as a professional engineer designing and evaluating structures gives him added insight into his client's cases and enables him to provide ongoing project counseling. Weisberg was recently elected as the Treasurer of the Society of Illinois Construction Attorneys.

Johnson brings over 15 years of experience representing clients in construction law, professional liability, and complex commercial litigation matters. He has successfully represented clients in construction-related matters in Illinois and nationally, including jury and bench trials in state and federal courts as well as in arbitration proceedings. In addition to dispute resolution, Johnson also engages in contract negotiations, contract drafting, and business counseling on behalf of clients. Johnson is an elected member of the Society of Illinois Construction Attorneys.

