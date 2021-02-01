Robbins, Salomon & Patt Elects Andrew M. Sachs as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area, is pleased to announce that Andrew M. Sachs, Chief Operating Officer, has taken the firm's reins as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021.

"I couldn't be more pleased to pass the gavel to Andy," former CEO Richard L. Gayle said. "He is not only an extraordinary success story as an attorney but is integral to RSP's evolving growth and commitment to the legal community. He also is a leader known for his strategic thinking and passion for helping RSP continue to generate exceptional results. Not every attorney chooses a management track, and Andy's ability to combine a successful legal practice with quality leadership speaks to his intense focus and dedication. RSP is excited about Andy's role in the future of RSP as he leads us through these challenging times, into the next phase, and beyond."

A veteran attorney with over 30 years of legal experience, Sachs has focused his practice on representing banks, financial institutions, and private lenders in connection with asset-based loans, real estate loans, restructurings, and loan workouts. In addition, he has represented real estate developers in a broad range of acquisitions, dispositions, leases, development, and other real estate related projects. Sachs started his legal career at RSP as a law clerk in 1986 and worked his way up to become a member of the firm's management committee in 2003 and Chief Operating Officer in 2010. He has been the driving force in RSP's fiscal and strategic planning while supervising day-to-day operations.

Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area for 50 years, is a strategic partner and champion on behalf of its clients offering well-rounded, superior quality, and solution-oriented legal counsel. RSP is proud of its long-standing, extensive and distinguished history of representing privately-owned businesses, financial institutions, corporate entities, municipalities, other public bodies, real estate owners and developers, contractors, sureties, healthcare practices, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The Firm's primary practice groups include business transactions, banking and finance, litigation, real estate, municipal law, labor and employment, trusts and estates, construction law, surety and fidelity law, creditors' rights and bankruptcy, factoring, taxation, personal injury and medical malpractice, and disability rights. RSP also provides a multitude of legal services related to its primary practice groups. The Firm handles a full range of matters from routine to the most complex transactions. More information can be found at www.rsplaw.com.

