Robbins, Salomon & Patt Seeks Justice for the Voiceless

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area, filed a lawsuit on September 23, 2019, on behalf of the family and estate of Lyric Johnson, an African American two-year-old. Filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin, the case is Shamora Lemon as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lyric Johnson, et al., v. Aurora Health Care North, Inc., et al., and alleges medical malpractice and discrimination that led to Lyric's death.

On March 5 and March 18, 2018, Lyric had previously been treated and released for a viral upper respiratory infection, but her condition worsened. Lyric and her mother returned to Aurora Medical Center's Emergency Department in Two Rivers, Wisconsin on March 20, 2018, yet despite Lyric's worsening condition, the healthcare providers and staff unnecessarily delayed her care, the suit alleges. On March 22, 2018, Lyric was taken by her mother to the Emergency Department where she died. An autopsy showed Lyric died due to complications of an untreated bacterial lung infection.

The suit alleges 13 counts of wrongdoing, including discrimination and wrongful death. The complaint reads "as a direct and proximate result of the Hospital's racially discriminatory conduct, Lyric suffered injuries of a personal, physical, and pecuniary nature, including consistent pain and suffering, which resulted in her painful and unnecessary death on March 22, 2018."

RSP attorneys Robert M. Winter and Fuad R. Sulayman are leading the case. Both have extensive experience in medical malpractice and healthcare litigation matters.

"People must be free of all racial discrimination particularly when it comes to their children's healthcare," said Fuad R. Sulayman, counsel for the family. "In connection to medical services, many families such as Lyric's feel they do not have a voice in the system. We're here to speak for them, and for Lyric, as Lyric no longer has a voice."

Mr. Sulayman has comprehensive experience in both state and federal courts representing individuals, healthcare institutions, physicians' groups, physicians, and nurses.

Currently Chair of RSP's Litigation Practice Group, Mr. Winter has successfully handled matters in state courts, federal courts, appellate courts, administrative tribunals, arbitrations and mediations.

