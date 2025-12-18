Robbins Sports Surfaces Becomes Primary Provider of NBA Game Courts

CINCINNATI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Sports Surfaces, the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance hardwood basketball courts, has become the primary manufacturer supplier of game courts for the NBA. With a rapidly expanding footprint throughout the league, Robbins now provides the main competition courts for the majority of NBA teams, reflecting the company's reputation for unmatched performance, precision engineering and athlete-first innovation.

Robbins manufacturing team assembles All-Star Portable flooring with precision engineering and quality craftsmanship (PRNewsfoto/Robbins Sports Surfaces)

At the beginning of the 2025-2026 season, more than half of all NBA franchises relied on Robbins for their primary game floors. These teams include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors.

Additionally, all 30 courts used in the NBA's 2025 In-Season Tournament were manufactured by Robbins, marking the first time a single supplier has provided every tournament surface across the league.

"Becoming the primary game court provider for the NBA is a tremendous honor and a testament to the trust teams place in our surfaces," said John Ficks, the Global Sales and Marketing Manager of Robbins Sports Surfaces. "NBA athletes are the best in the world, and they deserve the safest, most advanced and most consistent playing experience available. Robbins is proud to deliver that game after game."

Robbins' leadership in the NBA is driven by its commitment to biomechanical research, sustainable domestic manufacturing and decades of innovation within the sports flooring industry. Systems like the Robbins MVP continue to set new performance standards for elite competition.

With multiple franchises already planning transitions to new Robbins floors, the company's footprint within the league is expected to grow even further over the next several seasons.

About Robbins Sports Surfaces

Established as a flooring installation company in 1894, Robbins manufactures high-performance maple and synthetic flooring systems for sports and performing arts venues that can be found in 70 countries. Robbins' flooring systems are used by National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) professional teams; National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs; and thousands of school, college, university, and recreational facilities across the United States, Canada and the world. Robbins has been celebrated as a true game-changer in the sports industry. They lead the way with remarkable new, first-to-market flooring innovations that are changing the way the game is played. www.robbinsfloor.com

Media Contact:

Dan O'Keeffe

O'Keeffe PR

513.235.8638

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Sports Surfaces