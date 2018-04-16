Robeks is partnering with Zola, the Plant-Powered Hydration drink company that powers our Robeks Acai smoothies and bowls, to host the Robeks Power Up Photo Contest, a social media contest and acai promotion. To participate, Robeks customers can post a photo of themselves on Instagram enjoying their favorite Robeks acai bowl or smoothie. Entrants must follow @Robeks and @LiveZolaUS on Instagram, using the hashtag #POWERUPCONTEST. The contest runs through May 27, 2018.

The first-place winner will get a $500 Robeks gift card and two second place winners will get a $250 gift card. For official rules and regulations, visit www.robeks.com/powerup.

A variety of Zola-powered acai offerings are available at Robeks, including best sellers:

Acai Energizer- a smoothie jam-packed with all of the antioxidants and vitamins that acai has

Acai Strawnana Berry Bowl- a bowl with acai as its base, it also includes the delicious granola and fruit toppings that are all hand crafted right in front of the customer

For more information on Robeks, visit www.robeks.com. Follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies and juices using only the best fruits, freshest vegetables, and natural ingredients. That will never change. With more than 80 locations nationwide, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about the menu or franchising opportunities visit: www.robeks.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robeks-harnesses-the-power-of-purple-300629705.html

SOURCE Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

