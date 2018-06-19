ROBEKS Retains BLAZE Public Relations

"ROBEKS is a full fresh juice and smoothie franchise, fostering strong community ties through our passion for creating delicious and nutritious beverages and bowls for our customers," said David Rawnsley, President of Robeks. "We are very excited to be working with BLAZE to further spread the word of our unequaled hand-crafted, nourishing, and energizing juices, smoothies, and bowls."

BLAZE will execute aggressive media outreach, targeting opportunities that create buzz and increase loyalty by extending conversations through local media outreach and influencer relations. Campaign activations in 2018 will include store growth, as well as brand and franchise expansion.

"We're thrilled to work with a client who is dedicated to fostering a positive, healthy relationship with its customers, as well as promoting a well-balanced lifestyle," said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "With ROBEKS, we're here to promote their vision, and to expand on their reputation as a community franchise providing the freshest, most delicious and nutritious menu options."

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies and juices using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. That will never change. With more than 80 locations nationwide, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about the menu or franchising opportunities visit: www.robeks.com.

ABOUT BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, our boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. We have done it all before, failed, prevailed, and we know the difference. At BLAZE, we put strategy back in PR. Our media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand.

