ROBERN® Unveils Uplift® Tech TUN™

Engineered to allow the user to adjust the lighting to fit daytime to evening settings with remarkable accuracy and precision, Robern TUN variable tuning technology adjusts from 2700K (Kelvin) warm, relaxing tones to 5600K cool, energizing temperatures. "From expertly applying cosmetics to the smallest task applications, Uplift Tech with TUN heightens daily styling experiences effortlessly," said Michael Corr, associate product manager, Robern. "The enhanced lighting capabilities of TUN technology is designed to more accurately reflect a wider range of light temperatures and environments we find ourselves in throughout the day. From expertly applying cosmetics to the smallest task applications, Uplift Tech with TUN heightens daily styling experiences effortlessly. For example, you can adjust the color temperature to a cooler light similar to that found in office spaces for more accurate make-up application. Alternatively, you can adjust the color temperature to a warmer light for evenings out. From expertly applying cosmetics to the smallest task applications, Uplift Tech with TUN heightens daily styling experiences effortlessly."

Uplift Tech TUN has capacitive controls to easily cycle through the pre-set tuning and dimming levels or can be calibrated to specific color temperature and brightness by pressing and holding down on the controls to save favorite light settings. The mirror also is equipped with the ability to select the ideal brightness for on-the-spot task needs and smooth, flicker-free dimming at a touch.

Designed to enhance the grooming experience while eliminating bathroom clutter and increase space-savings, Robern Uplift Tech takes innovation to an art form. Available in non-lighted versions in 24-inch and 30-inch sizes and perimeter lighted versions in 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch sizes. Robern incorporates a range of options to complement the cabinet's chic, contemporary styling and minimalist design sensibility. The creative vertical door application ensures it will not interfere with tall faucets and hanging light fixtures and provides an unparalleled flexibility to accommodate even in the most intimate spaces. Cleverly integrated into the mirror is Robern's optional perimeter lighting, illuminating Uplift Tech with Robern's industry-leading task lighting for consistent, accurate color rendering at 90+ CRI promising rich, saturated tones, while the directional task lighting eliminates dark shadows for effortless, precise grooming.

When opened, the interior illuminates with an integrated lighting system that is virtually invisible to the eye but impeccably bathes the entire cabinet in light. The night light can be turned on and off using in-cabinet controls or programmed to provide nighttime illumination in 12-hour increments. Relaxing, warm white 2700K LED lighting replicates indoor light designed to help the user unwind in the evening or ease into the morning. A mirror defogger incorporates the latest in technology and is equipped with a 45-minute timer that turns on with the push of a button. The interior also houses built-in USB charging ports, integrated electrical outlets, tamper resistant plugs, and a cantilever, adjustable shelving system to effortlessly store essentials out of sight.

The ergonomic engineered handles enable two-finger lifting and fits proportionately to the cabinet. To coordinate with other fixtures and faucets within the bathroom, Robern offers the handles in Anodized Aluminum, Matte Gold, Matte Black, Chrome, and Polished Nickel finishes. These finishes also beautifully color match to Kohler and sister brand KALLISTA plumbing finishes as a part of its complete bathroom solution promise.

About ROBERN

Robern believes that people's everyday routines should never feel ordinary. That's why its mission is to craft mirrors, vanities, medicine cabinets and lighting options that are beyond the expected—blending thoughtful design, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship and quality materials into products that will transform people's styling spaces and reflect their individual style.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robern grew out of Rosa and Bernie Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach to designing highly personalized styling spaces remains at the heart of what Robern does. Their commitment to craftsmanship and fine materials is evident in every piece Robern makes out of its Bristol headquarters. In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern remains the answer for designers, architects and consumers seeking out the finest in modern, sophisticated cabinetry, vanities, mirrors and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

CONTACT: Robin L. Richter

Kohler Co. Public Relations

+ (920) 457-4441, x. 72340

[email protected]

SOURCE ROBERN

Related Links

http://www.robern.com

