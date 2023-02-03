CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices, has been ranked the #1 lawyer in the state of Illinois by Super Lawyers® "Top 10: 2023 Illinois Super Lawyers List."

Mr. Clifford has been named to the Top 10 Super Lawyers® list every year for the past 18 years, since its inception in 2005.

Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices Robert A. Clifford Ranked #1 in 2023 Top 10 Illinois Super Lawyers® List

Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Mr. Clifford is known for his extensive contributions to the legal profession as well as the Chicago community throughout his career.

"I always try to lead by example as to what is right and just," Clifford said. "I have worked hard during my career to earn the respect of lawyers throughout the state through my commitment and dedication to clients and my contributions to the profession. I am humbled by this recognition from my peers."

In addition to Mr. Clifford's top ranking, eighteen Clifford Law Offices attorneys have been named to the 2023 Super Lawyers® List.

About Clifford Law Offices

Since 1984, Clifford Law Offices has been dedicated to serving the needs of clients in the Chicago area and throughout the nation. Clifford Law Offices is an internationally-recognized trial firm that concentrates on aviation, transportation, personal injury, medical negligence, product liability law, mass torts, and class actions. The firm also has developed a reputation in class action litigation and whistleblower cases as well as commercial litigation cases.

