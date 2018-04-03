Robert A. Dickinson, Expert in Healthcare Strategy and Business Development, Rejoins BDC Advisors in San Francisco; Will Harness Next-Generation Opportunities for Payers and Providers in the West and Nationally

MIAMI, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Wesslund, Founder and Chairman of BDC Advisors, the healthcare strategy firm, announced today that Robert A. (Bob) Dickinson, a nationally known healthcare consultant with significant advocacy, strategic planning, performance improvement, and transaction experience, has rejoined BDC Advisors as a Director based in San Francisco. "We are delighted to have Bob return to BDC as part of our leadership team," said Wesslund. "Bob helped to build our firm in its formative years, and now with over 25 years of healthcare experience, he will greatly strengthen our ability to serve clients in the west—and across the nation."

"Bob possesses an exceptionally broad range of senior management skills that are well attuned to the needs of clients BDC serves," said Wesslund. "He has created substantial financial growth and performance improvement for leading health systems, academic medical centers, physician organizations, and payers in over 30 states. His extraordinary work with a major Catholic system in the Midwest earned the organization the first Malcolm Baldrige Award for quality in healthcare. We are thrilled that he has decided to rejoin BDC's leadership team." Dickinson's areas of specialization focus on Health Enterprise Strategy, Revenue Generation, Payer Provider Innovation, Organizational Development and Governance, Performance Improvement and Benchmarking, and Expert Witness Testimony. His clients include many of the top 20 academic medical centers, health systems, and health plans in the nation.

Dickinson remarked: "I am delighted to be rejoining the firm where I spent 16 years of my consulting career. With its recent growth and additions, BDC is in a better position than ever to help healthcare organizations achieve greater scale and adapt in increasingly value-based markets. I am excited to return." Dickinson holds an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School. He received a BA in Human Biology with honors from Stanford University and studied healthcare delivery systems at Oxford University. He has been actively involved turning around a national not-for-profit foundation, serving as director on a Stanford University Board, and lobbying education bills on behalf of school districts in California. With his daughter, he co-authored Score College Scholarships: The Student Athlete's Guide to Recruiting Success.

About BDC Advisors

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare strategy consulting firm that transforms and grows healthcare organizations. Established in 1990, the firm's services include health enterprise strategy, payer/provider innovation, provider network development, organization design and development, population health management, and strategic pricing and cost repositioning.

