AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert A. Ersek, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of medicine as a Cosmetic Surgeon at Personique Surgical Center.

Consisting of dedicated board-certified Austin plastic surgeons, Personique Surgical Center delivers personalized and professional cosmetic surgery to the Austin area.



Specializing in reconstructive surgery to suction assisted lipectomy processes, Dr. Ersek is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Southwest Texas State University and an Instructor at the University of Texas. He has currently has 34 issued patents and has started 9 companies that went public and made medical devices that are in daily use in hospital and clinics throughout the world. Revolutionizing the medical industry, Dr. Ersek is the inventor and patent holder for the cardiac stent U.S. Patent #3,657,774.



Conscientious of his patients' wellbeing, Dr. Ersek promotes the use of valium and ketamine as anesthesia which has been known to be a safer alternative to General Anesthesia Gases (GAG). He has performed over 40,000 without a fatality. Having been a physician since 1966, Dr. Ersek has published more than 200 articles, ranging from reconstructive surgical methods to skin grafting and technical reports on the suction-assisted lipectomy process and has delivered lectures around the world.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Ersek received his Medical Degree from the Hahnemann- Drexel Medical College Philadelphia. Following this, Dr. Ersek completed his internship at the University of Minnesota Hospitals, a Research Fellowship at the University of Philadelphia and Hahnemann Medical College, and a Medical Fellowship/Resident Fellowship at the Department of Surgery University of Minnesota Minneapolis 1966-1972. A General Surgeon at Dover Air Force Base, Dr. Ersek also completed a residency at the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Tulane University School of Medicine, a Fellowship at the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at University of Mississippi Medical Center.



To further his professional development, Dr. Ersek is certified by the American Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and is a member of the American Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association. Affiliated with every major hospital in the Austin area, Dr. Ersek is active in many civic organizations including the Austin Symphony and Ballet Austin and is a member of Austin Smiles, visiting remote countries to provide plastic surgery for the poor.



Dr. Ersek dedicates this recognition to Richard C. Lillehei, MD, PhD, and C. Walton Lillehei MD, PhD and John Najanian M.D.

