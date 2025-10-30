Gabriel Kennedy's "Chapel Perilous" Wins 2025 S.I. Hayakawa Book Award for Explorations into Language, Perception, and Countercultural Thought

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world wrestles with political chaos, conspiracy culture, and polarized thinking, Robert Anton Wilson's ideas have never been more urgent. Gabriel Kennedy's award-winning biography, Chapel Perilous: The Life & Thought Crimes of Robert Anton Wilson, brings this visionary thinker to life.

The book has won the 2025 S.I. Hayakawa Book Award, honoring its outstanding contribution to the study of language, communication, and interdisciplinary thought.

Chapel Perilous: The Life & Thought Crimes of Robert Anton Wilson Gabriel Kennedy, author of Chapel Perilous

The first full-length biography of countercultural icon Robert Anton Wilson — author of Cosmic Trigger and co-author of The Illuminatus! Trilogy — Chapel Perilous explores his lifelong engagement with magick, anarchism, language, and consciousness. Wilson's ideas about perception, belief, and reality tunnels remain crucial for understanding today's political and cultural madness.

Grant Morrison, comic book writing legend and creator of The Invisibles, All-Star Superman, and Happy!, praised the biography:

"In Gabriel Kennedy, AKA Prop Anon, Wilson has the kind of biographer he deserves."

Kennedy is a bold new voice in American literature, redefining biography with fearless storytelling and intellectual rigor. His book draws on extensive research, rare interviews, and archival materials to trace Wilson's intellectual journey. Chapel Perilous is not just an extraordinary biography; it is a full artistic rendering of a human being, capturing the complexity, humor, and depth of a thinker whose work continues to resonate across generations. From Wilson's early days as a journalist to his later work in psychedelics, conspiracy theory culture, and the philosophy of science, Kennedy brings him vividly to life.

The S.I. Hayakawa Book Award, presented annually to works advancing General Semantics, symbolic communication, and critical inquiry, recognized Kennedy's biography for its meticulous scholarship and timely subject matter. Midwest Book Review called it "original, informative, meticulously researched, groundbreaking, deftly written, and a simply fascinating read from start to finish… the extraordinary biography of an extraordinary man."

Published by Media Heist Publications, Chapel Perilous is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats through independent bookstores and major online retailers.

