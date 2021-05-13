Robert Baldwin Joins the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) is pleased to announce Robert M. Baldwin as its new Head of Policy. Baldwin oversaw the policy development and day-to-day operations for Treasury's Office of Domestic Finance and Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, including for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control. In his new role, Baldwin will help execute ADAM's strategic initiatives, engage in policymaking activities, support membership, and expand the association's role as the leading voice of digital asset markets with policymakers.

"As our diverse membership base continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome Robert to ADAM," said CEO Michelle Bond. "Digital asset markets—and the regulatory environment surrounding them—are rapidly evolving, so I look forward to having Robert on the team for his talent, substantive expertise, and understanding of Washington and the global policy landscape. Working with our members, I am confident we will develop best practices and policies that facilitate fair, orderly, and efficient digital asset markets."

"Digital asset markets have unbelievable potential to change financial services for the better. I am excited to be part of an organization that is promoting best practices and look forward to lending my skill sets and expertise to this growing industry at such a pivotal time," said Baldwin.

Most recently, Baldwin served at the U.S. Department of the Treasury as Special Advisor to Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich and as Special Assistant to Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass. In both of these capacities, Baldwin advanced digital asset policy through his work with FinCEN, including the recent proposal on virtual currency and digital asset transactions; the President's Working Group on Financial Markets' statement on stablecoins; and internationally through the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), G7, G20, and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). At Treasury, Baldwin worked directly with Congress, U.S. financial regulators, and the executive branch's National Security Council, National Economic Council, and Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS).

Prior to Treasury, Baldwin worked as an Analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where he focused on global technological and economic developments. While at the CIA, he served on rotations to the President's Daily Brief and to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

Baldwin began his career as a management consultant at Quatt Associates. He is a graduate of Yale University, where he majored in Political Science and was a member of the varsity baseball team.

About the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

ADAM is a private, membership-based association of firms operating in the digital asset marketplace. ADAM works with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, and regulators to develop industry best practices to facilitate safe, secure, and efficient digital asset markets. ADAM members include market participants such as trading platforms, custodians, investors, asset managers, traders, liquidity providers, and brokers that operate in the digital asset ecosystem.

In collaboration with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, industry and legal experts, academics, and regulators, ADAM created a Code of Conduct to promote integrity, fairness, and efficiency in digital asset markets. The ADAM Code is intended to inform market participants on best practices and to complement, not replace, existing regulation as part of a long-term effort to define and promote ethical conduct by all digital asset market participants. ADAM Members and Partners include Anchorage Digital, BitGo, BitOoda, BlockFi, BTIG, CMT Digital, Cumberland, DLA Piper, DLx Law, Dunamis Trading Group, Eventus, Fireblocks, FTX.com, FTX.us, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Global Trading, Grayscale, GSR, Hudson River Trading (HRT), Morgan Lewis, Multicoin Capital, Oasis Pro Markets, Parataxis Capital, Paxos, Sarson Funds, Symbiont, WisdomTree, and XBTO.

