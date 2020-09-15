Robert (Bob) Fisher, CLFP Joins Arboretum Commercial Finance, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arboretum Commercial Finance, LLC has appointed Bob Fisher, CLFP as Senior Vice President of Business Development to spearhead the sales and operations of Arboretum's new Flex-Ticket Program.

Fisher has a 35-year background of sales, credit and management experience in the equipment financing industry. Bob has held management positions with Bank of America, Main Street Bank and most recently at Ascentium Capital. Fisher has been active in numerous professional organizations, having previously served as UAEL President and the CLFP Foundation President.

Fisher said, "It is exciting to be part of Arboretum Commercial Finance and its new Flex-Ticket Program. I am looking forward to working with the Arboretum team and rolling out this new program."

Arboretum's Flex-Ticket Program offers flexible equipment-financing solutions for lower middle market B-credits. Focusing on manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and infrastructure industries, the new program is designed to analyze and factor in mitigating circumstances for the lessee like tenure, cost savings and unfavorable temporary situations that other credit-decision boxes often leave out.

On the new hire, Arboretum Commercial Finance CEO Chip Leas said, "I have known Bob for over 30 years and am honored to have someone of his caliber and expertise join the team. Bob will be a tremendous asset for Arboretum as we continue to grow and expand."

Bob Fisher can be reached at [email protected].

For additional information, please contact:

Robert "Chip" Leas

Phone: 912-405-2255

Email: [email protected]

Company Website: www.ArboretumCF.com

