Robert Bosch Venture Capital Invests in Xometry

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with a world class manufacturing brand like Bosch," said Randy Altschuler, co-founder and CEO of Xometry. "Global expansion is one of our key upcoming initiatives and we look forward to leveraging Bosch's deep manufacturing expertise as we launch in Europe."

"Xometry's instant quoting engine helps drive efficiency by leveraging AI algorithms to instantly generate a price, lead time, and manufacturability feedback," said Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director for Robert Bosch Venture Capital.

Xometry's industry-leading Instant Quoting Engine provides product designers the ability to simply upload a CAD file, get instant quotes and then order a wide variety of custom manufactured parts. The orders are then sourced through Xometry's Partner Network of over 3,000 manufacturers. Xometry's manufacturing services include CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, and Injection Molding.

Xometry also recently launched Xometry Supplies , an online marketplace offering materials, tooling, and other supplies. Xometry Supplies makes it efficient for the partners in the Xometry Partner Network to get what they need to make high quality parts. The site is growing quickly, adding 65,000 new tooling SKU's in June.

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 3,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Stamping, Extrusion, and Urethane Casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Bosch, Dell Technologies, General Electric and NASA.

About RBVC GmbH

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) is the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services. RBVC invests worldwide in innovative start-up companies at all stages of their development. Its investment activities focus on technology companies working in areas of business of current and future relevance for Bosch, above all, automation and electrification, energy efficiency, enabling technologies, and healthcare systems. RBVC also invests in services and business models that are relevant to the above-mentioned areas of business.

Additional information is available at: www.rbvc.com

SOURCE Xometry

Related Links

http://www.xometry.com

