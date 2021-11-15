Robert Bosch Venture Capital joins Variantyx's US $26 million Series C funding round

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, has completed an investment in Variantyx Inc. Variantyx and Robert-Bosch Hospital join forces to improve personalized oncology treatment with plans to incorporate the Variantyx solution into the oncology treatment process. Variantyx provides clinicians with advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment recommendations for oncology patients' based on their unique genetic makeup.

"For several years the Robert-Bosch Hospital, the Robert Bosch Stiftung, and the Bosch Group have been joining forces to fight cancer," says Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director of Robert Bosch Venture Capital. "Variantyx's solution is outstanding. Together, Variantyx and Bosch are eying to bring new research, diagnostics, and precision medicine to oncology patients and clinicians."

Disrupting the genetic testing industry

The Variantyx proprietary platform and comprehensive data analysis enable a better understanding of each patient's unique genetic composition, providing industry leading diagnoses and personalized treatment recommendations. Variantyx's tests delve deep into the genetics of an individual, providing insights and analytics that no other diagnostic laboratory can deliver today. Variantyx's oncology solutions identify the unique genetic alterations in a patient's tumor. Profiling these alterations helps predict the patient's response to various therapies, enabling clinicians to provide the most effective personalized care for their patients.

According to a recent Markets And Markets report, the global genomic diagnostics market size was valued at USD 22.7 bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% between 2021 and 2025.

"Partnering with RBK enables an entirely new approach to cancer treatment by analyzing the specifics of each individual patient and personalizing care to optimize their healthcare treatment," says Haim Neerman, co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Variantyx. "This opens the door for other areas of medical intervention to take a more innovative and individualized approach to treatment."

The Robert Bosch Center for Tumor Diseases (RBCT) is part of the Robert Bosch Medical Research (RBMF) and focuses on improving the treatment of cancer patients. Patients at the Robert-Bosch Hospital are advised and treated in line with the latest research results. "Variantyx's solution can very well complement the existing and established activities in tumor-research to bring new research quickly to the patient. We are pleased to partner with Variantyx, utilizing their unique proprietary software to analyze data more precisely to create a more insightful approach to cancer therapy," says Helia Schönthaler, COO of Robert Bosch Medical Research.

About RBVC GmbH

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) is the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services. RBVC invests worldwide in innovative start-up companies at all stages of their development. Its investment activities focus on technology companies working in areas of business of current and future relevance for Bosch, above all, automation and electrification, energy efficiency, enabling technologies, and healthcare systems. RBVC also invests in services and business models that are relevant to the above-mentioned areas of business.

Additional information is available at: www.rbvc.com

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 71.6 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com , www.iot.bosch.com , www.bosch-press.com , www.twitter.com/BoschPresse .

About Variantyx

Variantyx is a precision medicine company that provides clinicians and pharmaceutical companies with advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment recommendations based on individuals' unique genetic makeup. Variantyx uses their proprietary platform and comprehensive data analysis to enable clinicians to better understand the hidden genetic composition of a patient from whole genome sequenced data. The platform delves deep into the genetics of an individual, providing insights and analytics that no other diagnostic test can deliver today and in the shortest amount of time. Variantyx offers solutions for oncology, reproductive genetics, and rare genetic disorders.

For more information, please visit www.variantyx.com

SOURCE Variantyx

