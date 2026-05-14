Robert Bruggeworth Elected Chairman of MSA Safety Inc.

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA) has elected Robert A. Bruggeworth to the position of Chairman of the Board effective May 8, 2026, succeeding Nish Vartanian, who will continue to serve the company as a Director.

Robert A. Bruggeworth elected chairman of MSA Safety

MSA President and CEO Steven C. Blanco said, "On behalf of our Executive Leadership Team, I congratulate Bob on this well-earned distinction, and I welcome the opportunity to continue the strong partnership we have developed during his service as Lead Independent Director. Bob's guidance on the Board has been an important contributor to our success, and his leadership as Chairman positions us well to achieve our future goals."

"It is a privilege to have been elected Chairman of MSA Safety, and I want to thank Nish for his strong leadership as Chairman over the past six years. I look forward to his continued contributions and counsel as a member of our Board," Mr. Bruggeworth said. "MSA's impact in protecting workers and critical infrastructures spans the globe, and I am confident that the company will continue to build upon its far-reaching legacy of safety."

Mr. Vartanian commented, "Bob's deep expertise and strong leadership have served the Board extremely well. He has earned the Board's full confidence and is well positioned to assume the role of Chairman."

About Mr. Bruggeworth

Mr. Bruggeworth became an MSA Director in 2007 and was appointed Lead Independent Director in 2017. He serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Qorvo, Inc., a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions. He also serves on the Qorvo Board of Directors.

Prior to the merger of RF Micro Devices, Inc. (RFMD) and TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. to form Qorvo, Mr. Bruggeworth served as RFMD's President and Chief Executive Officer and served on its Board of Directors. He previously served RFMD as both President of the company and Vice President of Wireless Products. Before joining RFMD, Mr. Bruggeworth held a variety of positions at AMP, Inc., a $5.5 billion supplier of electrical and electronic connection devices, including Divisional Vice President and Area Director for AMP's Asia Pacific Central region; Divisional Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific; and most recently Divisional Vice President of Computer and Consumer Electronics, based in Hong Kong, China.

Mr. Bruggeworth attended Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. In addition to the MSA and Qorvo boards, he serves on the board of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and was its Chair in 2021.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety