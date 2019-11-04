Robert Cecere Joins healtheo360 as Chief Growth Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- healtheo360, a caring social network platform for patients living with chronic, terminal, and rare health conditions has appointed Robert Cecere as its Chief Growth Officer.

Bob, a recognized sales and marketing leader in business development and digital media within healthcare and pharma, will be leading the team through the next evolution of growth for the company. Prior to joining healtheo360, he was the Co-Founder and developer of the HealthCentral Network which grew to over 100MM unique visitors per month before being sold to a group of three major institutional investors.

"I am excited to join the passionate team at healtheo360 and continue the positive impact that our leading technology coupled with patient communities bring to promote improved communication," said Bob Cecere.

The launch of their patent pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) toolset h360 Albert™ will assist pharma and healthcare leaders in medical, commercial, and clinical development address the need for better solutions to support patients and their caregivers through every stage of their journey.

"Bob's expertise in developing patient education programs and interactive digital tools that put the healthcare decision making back in the hands of the patients will make him extremely effective in advancing patient health for our industry. We are excited about the opportunities Bob brings with his successful track record of growing health communities and utilization of recognized patient advocates," said healtheo360 Founder & CEO David Duplay.

Founded in 2013, healtheo360 serves the life sciences industry through their Virtual Social Therapy® engagement programs, providing real world evidence-based solutions and insights that address the patient education gaps and unmet needs in the marketplace.

For more information on healtheo360 and the services it provides, visit the corporate website at clients.healtheo360.com or call 877.631.0216.

