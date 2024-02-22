Robert Cimorelli, RPh., SVP of Regulatory and Strategic Operations, Joins Curexa Pharmacy's Executive Team

503A and 503B Compounding Expertise To Fuel Safety, Compliance, and Expansion

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curexa Pharmacy (Curexa), a leading national pharmacy based in Egg Harbor Township (EHT), New Jersey, proudly announces Robert Cimorelli, RPh., as the new Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Strategic Operations.

Cimorelli brings extensive expertise in pharmaceutical research, product development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, strategic planning, and operations. His compounding proficiency spans sterile and non-sterile processes for human and veterinary markets, including nuclear medicine. With valuable experience from a top mail-order pharmacy company, Cimorelli is well-equipped to enhance Curexa's operations.

Curexa, an API-connected 503A compounding pharmacy, partners with direct-to-consumer telemedicine wellness brands to offer customized pharmaceutical products. Cimorelli's background with The Ritedose Corporation, Boothwyn Pharmacy, and Pentec Health uniquely positions him to drive growth in the 503A and 503B compounding markets.

Mark K. Taylor, RPh. MBA, President, and CEO of Curexa, expressed excitement about Cimorelli's addition, stating, "Robert's expertise reinforces our commitment to patient safety and FDA compliance."

John Pouschine, Chairman of the Board and Managing Member of Pouschine Cook Capital, a significant shareholder of Curexa, highlighted Cimorelli's role in elevating operational safety, quality, and compliance standards, as well as his contribution to facility design to improve customer service during Curexa's planned expansion.

Originally from Philadelphia, Cimorelli holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He also completed professional certificates in Executive Leadership Principles and Drug and Medical Device Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With pharmacist licensure in fifteen states and membership in the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering, Cimorelli is dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions at Curexa.

ABOUT CUREXA PHARMACY

Founded in 2003, Curexa Pharmacy has become a leading provider of compounding, packaging, labeling, and digital and traditional pharmacy solutions for telemedicine and medical providers, veterinarians, manufacturers, and clinical research organizations across the nation. Curexa's broad range of services includes pre-launch support, customized formulations, API integration, packaging/branding, and pharmacy regulatory compliance. For additional information on the company, please visit curexa.com.

