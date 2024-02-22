Robert Cimorelli, RPh., SVP of Regulatory and Strategic Operations, Joins Curexa Pharmacy's Executive Team

News provided by

Curexa

22 Feb, 2024, 09:22 ET

503A and 503B Compounding Expertise To Fuel Safety, Compliance, and Expansion

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curexa Pharmacy (Curexa), a leading national pharmacy based in Egg Harbor Township (EHT), New Jersey, proudly announces Robert Cimorelli, RPh., as the new Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Strategic Operations.

Continue Reading
Robert Cimorelli, Curexa Pharmacy
Robert Cimorelli, Curexa Pharmacy

Cimorelli brings extensive expertise in pharmaceutical research, product development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, strategic planning, and operations. His compounding proficiency spans sterile and non-sterile processes for human and veterinary markets, including nuclear medicine. With valuable experience from a top mail-order pharmacy company, Cimorelli is well-equipped to enhance Curexa's operations.

Curexa, an API-connected 503A compounding pharmacy, partners with direct-to-consumer telemedicine wellness brands to offer customized pharmaceutical products. Cimorelli's background with The Ritedose Corporation, Boothwyn Pharmacy, and Pentec Health uniquely positions him to drive growth in the 503A and 503B compounding markets.

Mark K. Taylor, RPh. MBA, President, and CEO of Curexa, expressed excitement about Cimorelli's addition, stating, "Robert's expertise reinforces our commitment to patient safety and FDA compliance."

John Pouschine, Chairman of the Board and Managing Member of Pouschine Cook Capital, a significant shareholder of Curexa, highlighted Cimorelli's role in elevating operational safety, quality, and compliance standards, as well as his contribution to facility design to improve customer service during Curexa's planned expansion.

Originally from Philadelphia, Cimorelli holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He also completed professional certificates in Executive Leadership Principles and Drug and Medical Device Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With pharmacist licensure in fifteen states and membership in the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering, Cimorelli is dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions at Curexa.

For more information, visit www.curexa.com.

ABOUT CUREXA PHARMACY

Founded in 2003, Curexa Pharmacy has become a leading provider of compounding, packaging, labeling, and digital and traditional pharmacy solutions for telemedicine and medical providers, veterinarians, manufacturers, and clinical research organizations across the nation. Curexa's broad range of services includes pre-launch support, customized formulations, API integration, packaging/branding, and pharmacy regulatory compliance. For additional information on the company, please visit curexa.com.

CONTACT: MARK K. TAYLOR, RPh. MBA
PRESIDENT AND CEO
[email protected]
(855) 927-0390 x146

SOURCE Curexa

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.