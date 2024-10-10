Robert Craig Films Honors World Homeless Day with Major Announcements

Robert Craig Films Secures Nationwide Distribution of Feature Film No Address, with Fathom, in Theaters starting Friday, February 28th, 2025.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Craig Films is proud to share on this World Homeless Day that the social impact dramatic feature film No Address will debut in theaters nationwide on February 28th, 2025.

No Address: The Movie

Inspired by true events, this compelling drama captures the journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness can happen to anyone. Our goal has always been to use the power of film to share the untold stories of those experiencing homelessness. To honor World Homeless Day, we are excited to share our nationwide release of our feature film "No Address," coming to theaters on February 28th, 2025.

October 10th holds special significance as it is also World Homeless Day - an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness of the challenges of homelessness and encouraging communities to work together to prevent it and alleviate the suffering it causes.

Directed by Julia Verdin (Maya, Angie: Lost Girls), No Address follows a group of individuals who unexpectedly fall into homelessness. They bond together as an unconventional family, struggling to survive on the streets while warding off a harassing gang, unforgiving community, and local authorities.

No Address features celebrity cast members, including William Baldwin (Backdraft, Sliver), Xander Berkeley (Air Force One, The Walking Dead), Beverly D'Angelo (Vacation, American History X), Ashanti (Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die), Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, In the Name of the Kings), Lucas Jade Zumann (20th Century Women, Sinister 2), Isabella Ferreira (Grey Matter, Crush), Patricia Velasquez (The Mummy Returns, The Curse of La Llarona), and Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition).

No Address is distributed by Fathom and will be in theaters nationwide on February 28th, 2025.

"To meet our goal of breaking the 'No Address' cycle, we are releasing five productions to inspire broader audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity within their communities. We are honored to introduce a feature film, alongside a documentary, the novelization of the award-winning screenplay, a soundtrack, and an interactive study guide," explained Jennifer Stolo, CEO of Robert Craig Films. "This Movement has arrived at a critical moment as this crisis becomes more evident across the nation. We hope our productions foster more empathetic approaches, helping those experiencing homelessness connect to resources and find peace in their lives."

From these five "No Address" productions, Robert Craig Films is pledging 50% of the net profits to be donated to over 1,000 organizations and churches nationwide that are tirelessly working to combat homelessness within their communities.

Americans With No Address: The Documentary

To ensure the accuracy of the "No Address" film, the producers of the feature film No Address embarked on a three-week bus tour, where they visited 20 major cities facing various rates of homelessness and interviewed over 175 people. Those interviews inspired the documentary Americans With No Address, which made its national premiere on September 27th, 2024 beginning in Los Angeles and is now available on www.AmericansWithNoAddress.com

About Robert Craig Films:

Robert Craig Films, based in California, develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.

About Fathom Events:

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc.; Cinemark Holdings, Inc.; and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

