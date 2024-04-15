Robert Dewechter to Lead Asset Management for Renewable Energy Company PivotGen

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen, a Chicago-based renewable energy development and repowering company, announces the appointment of Robert Dewechter as Senior Vice President of Asset Management. With over 35 years of experience in the energy industry, Robert's expertise in asset management and multi-asset energy operations will enable the company to optimize the performance of its portfolio of renewable energy projects.

Robert Dewechter, Senior Vice President of Asset Management
Prior to joining PivotGen, Robert served as the Regional Vice President for Carlyle Power Partners' Cogentrix Energy, where he oversaw assets across the northeast (PJM) and Texas (ERCOT). Before that, he held key positions at LS Power and Brookfield Renewable Energy Group, managing assets in diverse energy investment fund portfolios and in the generation portfolios of hydroelectric and wind energy facilities.

"We are excited to welcome Robert to our team," said PivotGen CEO Tim Rosenzweig. "His exceptional leadership in asset management and his power generation technology experience make him a valuable addition to our company. As we continue to expand our portfolio, Robert's insights and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in optimizing the performance and longevity of our projects."

Robert holds an MBA in Financial Management from the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University, along with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Thermal & Fluid Sciences, and a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. He is also a licensed Professional Engineer in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In accepting his new role, Robert commented, "I see great opportunities to optimize the performance and longevity of PivotGen's renewable energy projects. I'm excited to work with the team and contribute to PivotGen's mission of advancing sustainable energy solutions."

About PivotGen
PivotGen is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new renewable energy generation projects and gives new life to older projects through repowering and refurbishment strategies. PivotGen's team is committed to achieving a sustainable and renewable energy future and while maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we serve.
