Robert Downey, Founder of Annamaet Petfoods and Champion Dog Sled Racer, Publishes Memoir: Until The Last Dog

"Until The Last Dog" details Downey's lifelong journey to Alaska with his dogs and the challenges he overcame to get to where he is today.

HATFIELD, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annamaet Petfoods Founder, pet nutrition expert and champion dog sled racer, Robert Downey, can now add "published author" to his impressive resume. Today, Downey unveils his first published memoir, Until The Last Dog. This inspiring story of Downey's life and his deep connection to dogs pulls from his experiences as a sled dog racer and as founder of Annamaet Petfoods. Downey reflects on how dogs have not just influenced his career, but also saved his life on multiple occasions.

"This project is something I've been working on for quite some time, and it feels surreal to finally be here- releasing my first book," Downey said. "My team and I have worked tirelessly to create a great book, and I truly hope that readers will enjoy it."

In Until The Last Dog, Downey takes readers into the thrilling, yet unpredictable, world of Alaskan sled dog racing, a lifestyle he lived for almost 40 years. At the center of his story is ultimately his dedication to dogs- both in the sport of dog mushing and in the creation of Annamaet Petfoods, a company committed to innovating and offering the very best nutrition for animals.

One of the most significant experiences in Downey's life is "The Moose Story", a chilling episode where Downey came face to face with an Alaskan moose while out on a training run with his dogs. After being knocked unconscious and left in subzero temperatures, Downey unlocked the strong bond between a man and his dogs.

"Annamaet Petfoods customers may even recognize a certain moose on every bag of our food and, yes, this design decision was inspired by my moose story," Downey added. "Readers will have to dive into this book to get the full, thrilling story."

Dr. Arleigh Reynolds, a close friend of Downey and fellow dog musher, said of Until The Last Dog, "every challenge is described with disarming honesty, while you may feel empathy for Rob, you will never feel pity because each low point is followed by a purpose".

While Until The Last Dog explores Downey's personal journey, including overcoming childhood trauma and hardships and how those experiences influenced the trajectory of his life, readers will get to know Downey's resilience, humor and passion as he transforms personal challenges into triumphs.

"The overarching theme of this book is a reminder to all, when searching for guidance through life, never lose sight of what is most important– family, friendships and, of course, animals," Downey said.

Until The Last Dog is available now on Amazon here for $16.99 (soft cover) and $24.99 (hardback). To learn more about Annamaet Petfoods, please visit www.annamaet.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rob Downey's lifelong involvement with dogs has led to a career as a companion animal nutritionist. Rob has traveled the world giving lectures. His research has been published in several peer reviewed Veterinary and Nutrition journals. His first book, Until The Last Dog, follows the path of his compelling life story, from early childhood trauma to competing in sled dog sports for close to 40 years, including twenty winters in Alaska. He calls beautiful Bucks County Pennsylvania home where he lives with his lovely wife Mary Jo and their rescue animals, Lee, an Australian Cattle Dog and a very vocal orange tabby cat they call Chase.

ABOUT ANNAMAET PETFOODS

Annamaet Petfoods Inc. has been producing holistic and natural pet foods for nearly 40 years. The company is built on optimum nutrition using real science with a true passion for pets. Located in Hatfield, PA, they currently ship products throughout the United States as well as export to 18 countries. The product line includes 17 dog food formulas, two cat food options, a treat line and four supplements. With their science and nutrition background, Annamaet is continually exploring ways to bring the best products to the pet food market.

SOURCE Annamaet Petfoods