Robert E. Lee's Boyhood Home - For Sale

Situated in a half-acre of tranquil gardens, with a separate two-car garage, and encompassing over 8,000 square feet of living space, the property is unique. The subject of a detailed and complete, professional restoration in 2000, it is a newly-functional structure in an antique and beautiful envelope.

The Boyhood Home of Robert E. Lee is listed For Sale by HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties, offered at $8,500,000. Contact Listing Agents Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe, and Christopher R. Leary, for more information and inquiries (202-243-1620 or Robert.H@wfp.com).

