ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert E. Windsor, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Leader for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and for his dedication and commitment as the President, Medical Director, and Regenerative Medicine Specialist at Georgia RegenRX.

Located in the greater Atlanta area at 5755 North Point Pkwy, Suite #72, Alpharetta, Georgia, Georgia RegenRX offers expert, caring pain management and regenerative medical services to the Atlanta metropolitan area. Dr. Windsor plans to expand his practice into all aspects of regenerative medicine to include aesthetics and life extension. He believes that people do not need to age physiologically nearly as rapidly as they traditionally have and that they should remain mentally and physically vital and continue to look good while they age. An acclaimed physician, he has helped thousands of patients recover from the pain and improve their quality of life.

Backed by more than three decades of experience, Dr. Windsor is a top physician in Fulton County and will be expanding his practice into Forsyth and Gwinnett counties in 2021. His areas of expertise include interventional pain medicine, interventional orthopedics, regenerative medicine (e.g., stem cell therapy), integrative medicine, longevity medicine, and pain management for arthritis, chronic spinal pain, and sports injuries. In addition to his administrative and clinical experience, he has held numerous faculty positions. He has been a Pain Management Fellowship Director at Emory University, a leader at the American Academy of Physical Medicine, and a Visiting Professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University among others.

Pursuing a pain/rehabilitative/physical medicine career to help others, Dr. Windsor always keeps, "the patient first and foremost." He has been highly successful because he continues to learn and develops new and improved skill sets. He advises new doctors to, "Stay up to date on emerging technologies in the biological field (i.e.: Stem cells)". He loves his field, remaining in his career for so many years because of his fervor for improving the function and quality of life of injured, ill, and/or elderly people.

In preparation for his career, Dr. Windsor earned a medical degree from the Texas A&M University College of Medicine at the age of twenty-three. He went on to complete a competitive residency program in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio. Then, he earned board certification in Physical Medicine, Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Pain Medicine, Pain Management, Age Management Medicine, and Regenerative Medicine and he is currently completing a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Windsor has been board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine, American Board of Pain Medicine, American Board of Pain Management, American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, American Board of Age Management Medicine, and the American Board of Regenerative Medicine. In appreciation of his service, Dr. Windsor was honored as America's Top Physician by the Consumers Research Council of America in 2014. The President of PASSOR, he has received the following PASSOR awards: Distinguished Clinician, Distinguished Committee, and Distinguished Member. He has been active in his field throughout his career, having previously served as the past-Executive Board Member of the AAPM&R.

A lifelong athlete, Dr. Windsor enjoys staying active. He likes lifting weights, snow skiing, scuba diving, boating, and skydiving. He is heavily involved with his family. He has many offspring, several of whom are engaged in the medical field.

Dr. Windsor dedicates this recognition to Stanley Herring, MD, Richard Derby, MD, Charles April, MD, and Daniel Dumitru, MD, Ph.D. For more information, please visit https://www.garegenrx.com

