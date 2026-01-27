ROBERT EARL KEEN NAMED 2026 TEXAN OF THE YEAR

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Earl Keen has been named the 2026 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference, the renowned annual statewide policy and business forum celebrating its 60th year on March 26-27, 2026.

The Texas Legislative Conference, a nonpartisan assembly of Texas business and political leaders, convenes annually in New Braunfels to discuss key public policy issues impacting the state. The 2026 conference will feature panel discussions and conversations focused on timely and relevant topics shaping Texas' future.

Texas singer, songwriter and cultural icon Robert Earl Keen has been named the 2026 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference. Keen joins a distinguished list of past honorees, including presidents, U.S. senators, entertainers, governors, and business icons.

Keen will join a distinguished list of past honorees, including presidents, U.S. senators, entertainers, governors, and business icons. He will be celebrated as the 52nd recipient of the Texan of the Year award on March 26 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.

"Robert Earl Keen embodies the heart and spirit of Texas," said Conference Chair AJ Rodriguez. "When devastating floods struck our state on the Fourth of July, he stepped forward not only as a beloved Texas musician, but as a leader who mobilized compassion, resources, and action. His commitment to helping communities recover reflects the very best of what it means to be a Texan."

In the aftermath of the July 2025 flooding, Keen organized REK and Friends: Applause for the Cause, a powerful fundraising event that united more than 40 artists in support of Texas communities impacted by the disaster. The concert was live streamed globally on Amazon, YouTube, DirecTV, Veeps, and Roku, extending its reach to audiences around the world and amplifying awareness of the urgent need for relief. The effort raised more than $3.2 million to support flood recovery, relief, and rebuilding efforts across Texas.

Long celebrated as a Texas cultural icon, Keen's career spans decades as a singer, songwriter, and storyteller whose music captures the soul of the state. His selection as Texan of the Year recognizes not only his artistic legacy, but also his deep sense of responsibility to serve Texans in times of need.

"I can safely say being named Texan of the Year is an honor I never imagined! Humbly, I accept this prestigious title, on behalf of not only myself, but the family and friends, the educators and counselors, and Texans past and present who continue to strengthen the Community of caring and friendship across our Lone Star State."



