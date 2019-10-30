Robert Ehrlich Joins Dialyze Direct's Strategic Advisory Board

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct, a leading kidney care innovation company specializing in advancements in home dialysis service and technology, today announced that former Fresenius Chairman Robert Ehrlich has joined their Strategic Advisory Board. Ehrlich is well known across industries for leading high-growth companies as they journey towards acquisition or public offering.

Having served for a decade as Chairman and CEO of Fresenius, the world's largest dialysis company, Ehrlich brings a rich knowledge of the dialysis industry and its history to Dialyze Direct. During his tenure with the dialysis giant, Ehrlich grew its revenue from $16 million to $3 billion over the course of 10 years. His career has spanned a variety of other sectors, including time spent as CFO of Mattel, CEO at Arotech and, most recently as CEO of Red Lion Ltd.

Ehrlich joins Dialyze Direct at a time of rapid expansion with the company now operating in close to a dozen states, in approximately 100 skilled-nursing facilities. The key to this rapid expansion lies in the company's comprehensive, turn-key home dialysis solutions which drive superior outcomes for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), particularly the medically complex and fragile geriatric demographic, which make up half of all dialysis patients.

The company's initial focus in the home dialysis market is on skilled-nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subset of dialysis patients reside. Dialyze Direct's team implements personalized plans of care in coordination with a patient's primary medical team. This gentler five-day treatment plan (pursuant to physicians' orders) consists of meticulously crafted protocols and procedures, which specifically tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations.

Dialyze Direct offers a distinct advantage to SNFs with the recent implementation of the new Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM). Under this new rule, reimbursement to SNFs has shifted from a focus on volume of services provided to a focus on patient characteristics, incentivizing SNFs to take residents with complex health needs, such as those with ESRD.

"The key to Dialyze Direct's success and rapid growth has been to fill our team with high-level and experienced talent that passionately believe in a better future for kidney care and can execute on creating it," said Josh Rothenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Dialyze Direct. "Robert is no exception. Not only does he bring rich experience from within the dialysis industry, his history leading and growing industry leading companies is second-to-none, and will undoubtedly be an asset as we revolutionize the standard of care for all patients."

"The kidney care industry has begun a seismic shift as the world's population ages. At this crucial moment, I am honored to have the opportunity to lend my business and industry expertise to Dialyze Direct. The challenges I faced during a similar time of rapid growth at Fresenius will provide valuable context for Dialyze Direct's new market leadership in the geriatric home dialysis space," said Ehrlich. "Dialyze Direct is at a distinct industry advantage, with a care model that is far ahead of the curve, and not only efficiently deals with the rising volume of people needing treatment, but improves upon the standard of care allowing people with ESRD to live fuller, happier, more comfortable lives."

Ehrlich's appointment comes on the heels of a bevy of company news including the launch of a dedicated innovations group, as well as the naming of former Time Warner and HBO CEO Gerald "Jerry" Levin to the position of Chief Mission Officer.

About Dialyze Direct

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a dialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has launched operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, and is in the final stage of launching operations in an additional four states.

SOURCE Dialyze Direct