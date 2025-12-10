Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Announces New Name and Presidential Leadership Transition

2026 will mark president Kerry Kennedy's final year leading the newly renamed Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During last night's Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC, President Kerry Kennedy announced that Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has been renamed in honor of the organization's founder, Ethel Skakel Kennedy. Moving forward as the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center ("Kennedy Human Rights"), the non-profit organization will continue its impactful work across the courtroom, the boardroom, and the classroom to build a more just and peaceful world.

In addition to the rebrand announcement, Kennedy will be stepping down from her role as president of Kennedy Human Rights on December 31, 2026. She will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to play an active role in the organization's initiatives and advocacy efforts.

"It has been a profound privilege and honor to serve as president of this organization for over two decades," said Kerry Kennedy. "As I begin my final year at the helm, my heart is full. I am overwhelmed with excitement and pride as we embrace our new name. This moment is deeply personal to me. It honors the enduring legacy of my parents and reaffirms the better future we are building together, standing up to injustice, defending human dignity, and holding governments accountable both at home and abroad."

The Kennedy Human Rights Board of Directors will oversee the presidential leadership transition, working with Russell Reynolds. As the organization enters its new era, Joseph P. Kennedy III , president of Citizens Energy and former Congressman, has joined the Board as co-chair. Effective immediately, he will serve alongside Co-Chair Frank Baker , co-founder and managing partner of Siris Capital Group LLC.

"Kerry's heart, passion, and commitment to human rights have fueled this organization for decades," said Frank Baker. "Under her direction, Kennedy Human Rights has worked tirelessly to protect civic space, reduce mass incarceration, and empower the next generation of human rights defenders. We are grateful for the way her leadership has strengthened the organization and positioned it for continued impact."

"I'm honored to step into the role of Co-Chair of the Kennedy Human Rights Board," said Joe Kennedy. "This organization has always embodied the values my family holds dear, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help guide its next chapter. I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to my Aunt Kerry for her years of visionary, tireless leadership. Her passion for justice and her unwavering belief in the power of people to create change have inspired all of us who are privileged to support this mission."

Added Baker, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Joe as Co-Chair. His integrity, strategic vision, and lifelong dedication to public service will be invaluable as we advance our mission."

The rebrand and leadership announcements follow a successful gala honoring 2025 Ripple of Hope laureates Stephen Colbert, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Darren Walker, and Martin Cabrera, Jr. Close to 1,000 attendees joined Kerry Kennedy, Kennedy Human Rights staff, and special guests such as Robert De Niro, Dolores Huerta, Mark Hamill, and Governor Janet Mills to celebrate the 2025 laureates. Event photos available here .

About the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center

The Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that works across the courtroom, the boardroom, and the classroom to build a more just and peaceful world. Inspired by the legacies of Senator Robert and Ethel Kennedy, we work with international and domestic partners to protect fundamental human rights. We pursue strategic litigation to hold governments accountable at home and around the world; foster a social good approach to business; and train the next generation of changemakers through our human rights education programs.

SOURCE Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center