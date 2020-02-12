Robert Faix Joins The Chartis Group as a Principal in the Firm's I&T Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Robert Faix has joined the firm as a Principal in the firm's I&T Practice. He brings more than 25 years of information technology experience, delivering complex technical solutions to health delivery organizations.

Throughout his consulting career, Mr. Faix has provided advisory services to health delivery organizations of all sizes and types with particular emphasis on ensuring IT, as a strategic partner, delivers high impact and high value. His recent work has focused on optimizing IT operational performance, developing IT strategic plans, and designing enterprise architectures to meet digital health demands and address the complexity of mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. He is also an expert in visioning and planning IT services in support of new construction, data center and hosting alternatives analysis, and disaster preparedness, that enhance the effectiveness of IT operations.

Gregg Mohrmann, Chartis Director and IT Practice Leader stated, "Robert is a great addition to our team. He is a hands-on leader with a wide breadth of health IT experience, pared with a passion for developing innovative solutions and evaluating the potential implications of emerging technologies."

Robert Faix noted, "Emerging technologies are influencing and transforming the means for delivery of care at a rate unseen throughout my career, which can be equally exciting and confounding at times. The Chartis Group's commitment to providing advisory services to health delivery organizations, an outstanding culture and a world-class team is a natural fit for this next chapter of my career."

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Mr. Faix served as Vice President, Technology Service Line Leader for an Illinois-based healthcare information technology consulting firm.

Mr. Faix earned his Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, from Youngstown State University.

