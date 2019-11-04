Robert Fettman Joins Debevoise as Counsel in the Global Insurance Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Robert Fettman has joined the firm's New York office as counsel in the global insurance practice.

Mr. Fettman brings extensive experience representing insurance clients in a wide range of transactional and regulatory matters, including those related to InsurTech such as blockchain, smart contracts and AI. His representations have included domestic and international insurers and reinsurers, venture capital firms, agents, brokers and other industry participants.

"Robert's arrival will help us address the evolving needs of our insurance clients, who are navigating a highly dynamic regulatory, business and technology environment," said Nicholas Potter, Co-Chair of the firm's Financial Institutions Group. "The experience and capabilities he brings to Debevoise will significantly augment the services we provide across our diverse roster of insurance clients."

In addition to his work on client matters, Mr. Fettman has published in Bloomberg Law and Law360, among other industry publications. He is also an active member of the Committee on Insurance Law of the New York City Bar Association. He received his B.S. from Touro College in 2000 and his J.D. from Fordham University in 2005. Prior to his arrival at Debevoise, Mr. Fettman was counsel in the insurance group at another international law firm.

Debevoise's global insurance practice brings decades of experience to the most complex insurance industry transactions, high-stakes disputes and challenging regulatory engagements. The team is consistently engaged for major insurance industry mergers and acquisitions, intricate financings against an evolving regulatory backdrop, restructurings and a host of other transactions. The deep industry and market knowledge that powers the transactional practice also fuels a world-class disputes practice.

