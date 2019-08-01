Robert Flansburg Appointed New Chief Operating Officer of DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Piraino, the founder and CEO of DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Robert Flansburg as the new chief operating officer of the company, effective July 29, 2019.

Robert will work closely with Dan to execute on the company's operational and growth strategy.

"I'm excited to appoint Robert to this important role as we accelerate our growth within the aviation industry. He is a consistent and trusted leader and his passion for aviation, together with his deep subject matter expertise, will enable us to continue delivering industry-leading customer service, broaden our industry footprint, and execute on our growth strategy," says Mr. Piraino.

About Robert:

Prior to joining DUMONT, Robert served as the Chief Operating Officer for Sikorsky Helicopters, as well as Sr. Director of Operations for Dassault Falcon Jet and Director of Completions for Bombardier Aerospace. Robert brings experience and a proven track record of success in the corporate aviation area, which will be invaluable for our customers, partners and stakeholders.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation, providing services from nose to tail and everything in between. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, paint, interior and parts sales from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; Bloomington, IL; and Fort Worth, TX. Our robust fleet of aircraft is supported by our team's longstanding aviation knowledge and experience. The Dumont JETS division is the premier aircraft sales, management and charter provider for both business and personal travel. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair organization and overhaul division, offers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service. Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts, backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Adventure begins here.

Contact Information: Marlo Green, VP & Director of Human Resources; DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. 302-932-3040

SOURCE DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC.