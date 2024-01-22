ROBERT G. ROSE NAMED ASSOCIATE PRODUCER FOR "BUCHA" FILM

Feature Length Drama Film Based on True Events to Tour USA

NEW YORK , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that founder and Raw Travel TV Executive Producer and Host, Robert G. Rose, has been named Associate Producer on the upcoming feature film "BUCHA." BUCHA is a feature drama film based on actual events in Bucha, Vorzel, and Hostomel (Kyiv region) during the Russian occupation in the first months of the war in February-March 2022.

The main character is Konstantin Gudauskas, a citizen of Kazakhstan who received asylum in Ukraine and lived in Bucha. The film relays the harrowing rescue of several Ukrainian locals from behind Russian enemy lines by Konstantin when he decided to fight against Russia's evil aggression in Ukraine, a country that became his home.

When the Russian invasion began, he was allowed to cross into the territory occupied by Russian troops because of his Kazakh passport. Once there, he was able to extract Ukrainian civilians out of the occupied territory into safety. Konstantin not only risked his life on multiple occasions to save people but also became an eyewitness to all the horrors of war and occupation.

Screenings of the working materials of BUCHA will take place in six cities in the United States during January, including in New York City on January 22 at the Ukrainian Institute of America, on January 23 at the Alpine Movie Theatre, and on January 31, at Columbia University. Screenings will also occur in Salt Lake City on January 25 at the Salt Lake City Public Cinema and in Los Angeles on January 27 at UCLA.

These screenings are a part of the project ART AGAINST PROPAGANDA, which opposes Russian propaganda worldwide. As part of the events, meetings with the creative team, including Oleksandr Shchur, the producer and screenwriter of the film, and Stanislav Tiunov, the film's director, will be held. Guests will be invited to participate in a panel discussion on countering Russian propaganda.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the Kyiv City Council, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and the largest Ukrainian film studio, Film.UA Group, assisted the team in creating and shooting the film and also act as co-producers and distributors of the film.

"There are so many inspirational stories yet to be told from this tragic war, but I can't think of one more deserving than this one," said Robert Rose. "The filmmaker put this incredible story to film in some of the most challenging conditions imaginable amid Russia's illegal war on Ukraine. The story behind the telling of this story is inspirational as well, and I'm honored to be involved," Rose continued.

ABOUT "BUCHA"

BUCHA is a feature drama film based on true events that took place in Bucha, Vorzel, and Hostomel (Kyiv region), during the Russian occupation in the first months of the war in February-March 2022. The main character is a foreigner who decided to fight against Russia's evil aggression in Ukraine, a country that became his home.



The film conveys the story of the rescue of local residents by Konstantin Gudauskas, a citizen of Kazakhstan who received asylum in Ukraine and lived in Bucha. When the Russian invasion began, he was allowed to cross into the territory occupied by Russian troops because of his Kazakh passport. Once there, he was able to extract Ukrainian civilians out of the occupied territory into safety. Konstantin not only saved people, but also became an eyewitness to all the horrors of war and occupation.



The main roles in the film BUCHA were played by the famous Polish theater and film actor Cezary Lukaszewicz and Ukrainian film star Vyacheslav Dovzhenko.



In 2023, the film was showcased at some of the most influential global film events. It was featured at a special event dedicated to the film at the European Film Market of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in February of that year. The film also had separate screenings in New York and Boston. In early September, the film's work materials were presented at the 80th Anniversary International Film Festival in Venice, La Biennale di Venezia, as well as at the Toronto International Film Festival.

More information at https://bucha.film/en

ABOUT KONSTANTIN

Konstantin Gudauskas is a Lithuanian Jew, a citizen of Kazakhstan, an activist who has received asylum in Ukraine, and lives in Bucha when the war begins.



After the Russian invasion, because of his Kazakh passport and citizenship, he is able to travel to the Russian occupied territories and extract civilians from there. While saving 203 people, Konstantin observes firsthand the horrors of war and atrocities of the Russian occupation committed by Russian troops - murders, robberies, rape.

ABOUT ROBERT G. ROSE

Robert G. Rose is an independent media entrepreneur and travel journalist. During his travel journalism career, Rose has traveled to dozens of challenging, politically charged destinations to film, including Haiti, Cuba, China, and Vietnam (all while undercover), Colombia, Georgia (including Russian-occupied territories), as well as Russia (2010) and Ukraine before and during Russia's full invasion. Rose spent a month in the summer of 2023 filming in Ukraine, documenting his experience traveling with volunteers, interviewing soldiers and civilians, some while subject to Russian bombs and munitions. The forthcoming "My Summer in Ukraine" documentary series will debut on U.S. broadcast TV in late April before hitting the film festival circuit later in 2024. More information at https://MySummerInUkraine.com and https://RawTravelUkraine.com

