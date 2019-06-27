Robert Guay Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of GTB

DEARBORN, Mich., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTB, the global WPP communications agency, today announced the appointment of Robert Guay as CEO.

Reporting to WPP CEO Mark Read, Guay will lead the evolution of the agency's offer and its relationship with its flagship client, Ford Motor Company.

Guay, who joins in late July, brings 25 years of experience covering all aspects of customer and brand connections, and deep knowledge of performance, digital and data-driven marketing. He has extensive auto marketing experience for BMW, Buick, GMC and OnStar. His most recent role was EVP, Managing Director of the Boston and Detroit offices for Digitas. During eight years with Digitas he led relationships for Aflac, Liberty Mutual, GMC and several P&G brands. Prior to that he led the digital account team on Cadillac's North American marketing initiatives for Fallon Minneapolis, which he joined from Connelly Partners where he developed the agency's interactive offering. Before Connelly, he co-founded digital agency Red98, and subsequently created Click Nineteen, an interactive marketing company that was acquired by Connelly in 2006. He has also led account teams at Mullen, Ingalls and Modem Media.

Satish Korde will become Chairman Emeritus of GTB, assisting Ford on strategic projects around the world. Kim Brink continues as COO of GTB, reporting to Guay.

"Ford Motor Company is our biggest client worldwide, with GTB at the heart of an integrated service model that brings together the talent and capabilities of WPP companies across the full marketing spectrum," said Read, WPP CEO. "Robert's leadership credentials, automotive experience and understanding of the role of technology in marketing will ensure that Ford continues to benefit from the very best of WPP as we reshape our offer around its needs."

Guay said: "As someone who deeply respects the legacy and promise of the Ford brand, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with these clients and the bright minds at GTB to help chart the future of mobility. Ford and WPP are at the forefront of the transformation happening in their respective industries, and I feel very fortunate to be able to work with two such forward-looking organizations."

About GTB

A global, industry-leading communications agency, GTB transforms businesses through the world's most purposeful, creative solutions fueled by precise marketing. Founded in 2007 and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), GTB leverages its deep understanding of the consumer and its clients' business to deliver true integration within the speed, diversity and potential of modern communications to "make what matters" for people and for business. GTB has 52 global offices and operates across 6 continents. Learn more at www.gtb.com .

Contact

Kevin Karolak

Chief Marketing Officer, GTB

248.763.0207

Kevin.Karolak@gtb.com

SOURCE GTB

