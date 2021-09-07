Robert H. Odell Jr., MD, PhD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert H. Odell Jr., MD, PhD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Medical Director for his years of excellent service to his community and as Owner of Neuropathy and Pain Centers of America. As a practicing pain management physician, he has extensive experience in the field. He uses a mix of non-interventional and interventional acute and chronic pain management techniques to help every patient achieve a better quality of life. Dr. Odell is the Owner and Medical Director of Neuropathy and Pain Centers of America, located in Las Vegas. He specializes in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.

Robert H. Odell Jr., MD, PhD

To provide the best results for each patient, Dr. Odell uses advanced electromedical devices that can produce favorable outcomes for treating neuropathy and other difficult-to-treat pain management challenges. Each year, thousands of patients seek out the acclaimed Neuropathy and Pain Centers of America, looking for relief from chronic pain that can affect their everyday life. About his practice's goals, he says, "We successfully treat a broad spectrum of debilitating conditions. Our goal is to identify the source of your pain, treat it, and restore your hope to live a better quality of life."

To receive his education, Dr. Odell first attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with high honors with degrees in Engineering and Liberal Arts. He took on a Fellowship at the Medical Scientist Training Program, receiving both a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering, and a Medical degree, from Stanford University. Dr. Odell did a residency at Anesthesiology at UCLA, then served as Chief Resident at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center.

Practicing since 1982, Dr. Odell began practicing medicine. He has now been practicing medicine at his own practice since 2008. At Neuropathy and Pain Centers of America, he treats his patients with many types of procedures, including epidural injections, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, posterior epidural stimulation, indirect decompression systems, and glycosaminoglycan injections. Other procedures offered by the clinic include carpal tunnel injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), trigger point injections, lumbar sympathetic block, Medtronic pump, non-surgical spinal decompression, sacroiliac joint injection, discogram, and stellate ganglion block.

Patient testimonials thank the practice for treating debilitating back pain from degenerative disc disease and osteoarthritis using Radiofrequency Ablation. Dr. Raja Mehdi, a medical oncologist and founder of Hope Cancer Care of Nevada, says he gladly sends patients to Neuropathy and Pain Centers of America, where they will receive interventional or non-interventional pain management techniques.

He is a diplomat of the American Board of Anesthesiology and the American Board of Pain Medicine. Dr. Odell is a Fellow of Interventional Pain Practice of the World Institute of Pain. In recognition of his many decades of exceptional work, he has been awarded as Top 100 Doctors/Dentists in Las Vegas in 2018, and Top 100 Business in Las Vegas in 2018.

When he is not treating patients, Dr. Odell loves to run and play with his three yellow labs.

For more information, please visit www.nvpainrelief.com/.

