Robert Half Again Ranks as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized as one of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The company ranks No. 1 among companies with 500+ employees.

Nominees were selected based on scores obtained from an independent survey of workers in the Bay Area. The featured companies are those whose employees rated them highest on key factors, such as compensation and benefits, collaborative culture, and management practices.

"Everything we do at Robert Half is guided by our people-first philosophy," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "This recognition — which is a direct result of employee feedback — reflects our commitment to fostering a culture where our people feel recognized and supported and can thrive personally and professionally."

Robert Half was also recently named among the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2024 by Great Places to Work® for the second consecutive year. The company's Employee Commitment Proposition defines how it supports its employees in four key areas:

Career: At Robert Half, talent and expertise are highly valued. Employees have access to resources, training and development programs, and mentorship opportunities to succeed in their career journeys.

At Robert Half, talent and expertise are highly valued. Employees have access to resources, training and development programs, and mentorship opportunities to succeed in their career journeys. Well-being: Robert Half's employee assistance program provides resources for mental health and well-being, and its Support for Families initiative offers resources for working parents. Other benefits include financial planning and education, child and elder care, and virtual wellness sessions.

Robert Half's employee assistance program provides resources for mental health and well-being, and its Support for Families initiative offers resources for working parents. Other benefits include financial planning and education, child and elder care, and virtual wellness sessions. Connections: Employees participate in biannual surveys to provide feedback on challenges and areas of opportunity, resulting in new initiatives to improve the employee experience. One such improvement is the expansion of global programs where employees discuss shared experiences and develop their internal networks.

Employees participate in biannual surveys to provide feedback on challenges and areas of opportunity, resulting in new initiatives to improve the employee experience. One such improvement is the expansion of global programs where employees discuss shared experiences and develop their internal networks. Impact: Robert Half remains committed to being a good corporate citizen and has recently enhanced community relations, matching gifts and employee recognition programs.

