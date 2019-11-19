Robert Half Legal to Host Webinar on Vendor Risk Management

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Join executives from Robert Half Legal, Protiviti and Smartsheet for a complimentary, one-hour webinar, Vendor Risk Management: Critical Strategies for Today's Legal Teams.





Produced in conjunction with West LegalEdcenter, a Thomson Reuters business, the live webinar event is preapproved for continuing legal education (CLE)* and continuing professional education (CPE)** credit.





After completing this webinar, attendees will be able to:

Identify key risk/control assessment factors

Define a risk appetite and explain how to prioritize risk controls accordingly

List key steps in a vendor risk assessment process

Describe how to conduct comprehensive due diligence on potential vendors

Identify key triggers that signal high outside vendor risks

Identify leading practices to manage outside vendor relationships



WHO: Paul Kooney, Managing Director, IT Security and Data Privacy, Protiviti

Jolene Marshall, Vice President of Legal, Smartsheet

Sunny Sanghani, Managing Director, Consulting Solutions, Robert Half Legal

Jamy J. Sullivan, J.D., Executive Director, Robert Half Legal



WHEN: Thursday, November 21, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET



HOW: Register online and enter promotional code AVW27 for complimentary program: https://westlegaledcenter.com/program_guide/course_detail.jsf?videoCourseId=100264384.

*CLE information:

CLE credit is offered for these states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, KS, ME, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TN, UT, VT, WI, WV.

West LegalEdcenter provides accreditation. Details are available for each state accreditation on the program registration page.

Attendees may be able to self-apply for credits in states not listed.

**CPE information:

1 unit of CPE credit will be offered for this webinar via the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (Field of study: Specialized Knowledge & Applications).

Advanced preparation: None

Prerequisites: None

Learning level: Beginner

Delivery method: Group internet-based

Refund policy: Not applicable

