Robert Half Legal to Host Webinar on Vendor Risk Management

Protiviti and Smartsheet Executives Also to Share Key Assessment and Control Strategies

Nov 19, 2019, 10:07 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:    

Join executives from Robert Half Legal, Protiviti and Smartsheet for a complimentary, one-hour webinar, Vendor Risk Management: Critical Strategies for Today's Legal Teams.




Produced in conjunction with West LegalEdcenter, a Thomson Reuters business, the live webinar event is preapproved for continuing legal education (CLE)* and continuing professional education (CPE)** credit.



After completing this webinar, attendees will be able to:


  • Identify key risk/control assessment factors
  • Define a risk appetite and explain how to prioritize risk controls accordingly
  • List key steps in a vendor risk assessment process
  • Describe how to conduct comprehensive due diligence on potential vendors
  • Identify key triggers that signal high outside vendor risks
  • Identify leading practices to manage outside vendor relationships


WHO:    

Paul Kooney, Managing Director, IT Security and Data Privacy, Protiviti

Jolene Marshall, Vice President of Legal, Smartsheet

Sunny Sanghani, Managing Director, Consulting Solutions, Robert Half Legal

Jamy J. Sullivan, J.D., Executive Director, Robert Half Legal


WHEN:      

Thursday, November 21, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET


HOW:     

Register online and enter promotional code AVW27 for complimentary program:  https://westlegaledcenter.com/program_guide/course_detail.jsf?videoCourseId=100264384.

*CLE information:

  • CLE credit is offered for these states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, KS, ME, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TN, UT, VT, WI, WV.
  • West LegalEdcenter provides accreditation. Details are available for each state accreditation on the program registration page.
  • Attendees may be able to self-apply for credits in states not listed.

**CPE information:

  • 1 unit of CPE credit will be offered for this webinar via the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (Field of study: Specialized Knowledge & Applications).
  • Advanced preparation: None
  • Prerequisites: None
  • Learning level: Beginner
  • Delivery method: Group internet-based
  • Refund policy: Not applicable

About Robert Half Legal
Robert Half Legal is the premier provider of legal staffing and consulting solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. With North American and global locations, Robert Half Legal provides a customized approach, including managed review, legal project management and eDiscovery services, to help organizations handle constantly changing workloads. The company offers in-demand expertise across practice areas, as well as highly skilled legal professionals on a temporary, project and full-time basis. More information about our full suite of legal staffing and consulting solutions can be found at roberthalflegal.com.

