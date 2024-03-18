Robert Half Named a 2024 CIO 100 Winner for Advancements in AI

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named a winner of the 2024 CIO 100 Award. The company was selected for recent advancements in artificial intelligence – specifically its proprietary AI Recommended Client (ARC) – which provides data-driven customer recommendations to its talent solutions professionals.

The CIO 100 Awards celebrates 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

"This recognition is a testament to our business transformation, data science and technology teams who lead with innovation to deliver one-of-a-kind tools and solutions to improve the way we work," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "ARC has the potential to change the way we do business and is a true example of how we're embracing artificial intelligence and its many benefits."

Leveraging decades of proprietary customer data, Robert Half developed sophisticated machine learning algorithms to utilize patterns of successful client outreach and deploy the AI seamlessly into users' daily workflow. This allows teams to prioritize outreach to the right customers at the right time. The AI-powered system undergoes continual learning, adaptation, and optimization, refining client outreach efforts to deliver a truly personalized customer experience.

"At Robert Half, we are in a continuous cycle of transformation and innovation," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Robert Half. "Our mission is to harness technology to deliver the best possible experience to our employees, clients and candidates and ARC is a critical addition to our suite of offerings."

Robert Half is one of a select few companies and the only in its industry recently named a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ for the 27th consecutive year.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

.

SOURCE Robert Half