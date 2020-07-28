Robert Half Named To List Of America's Best Employers For Women

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half announced today it was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2020. This is the company's second consecutive year on the list.

"Robert Half is committed to creating an inclusive work environment where all employees are treated fairly and can thrive," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of Human Resources. "This honor underscores our strides to achieve gender and racial equality along with equal opportunity. We're proud of our efforts — and of the people who have built meaningful careers here."

Forbes partnered with an independent research firm to survey a sample of 75,000 full- and part-time workers — including 45,000 women — at U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents rated their own organizations on general work topics; responses from women were weighted to correct potential gender gaps. Female respondents were asked to provide recommendations on additional topics, like parental leave and pay equity. Participants could also recommend other companies in their respective industry. Diversity among top executives and board members was considered as well. The 300 companies receiving the highest total scores were recognized as America's Best Employers for Women 2020.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

