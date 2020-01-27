Robert Half Named To Multiple Lists Recognizing Inclusion And Diversity Efforts

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it was recognized by Forbes, Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its inclusion and diversity programs and efforts.

Robert Half was named on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2020. The 500 companies on the list are recognized for inclusion efforts related to gender, ethnicity, LGBTQ+, age and disability. This is Robert Half's second year on the list.



Forbes' list is partially based on an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. workers from companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. The complete evaluation includes direct and indirect recommendations by workers, diversity among top executives and board members, and publicly available diversity information and key performance indicators.





Forbes' list is partially based on an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. workers from companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. The complete evaluation includes direct and indirect recommendations by workers, diversity among top executives and board members, and publicly available diversity information and key performance indicators. Robert Half was one of 325 companies selected for the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes commitment to advancing women in the workplace and transparency in gender reporting. This is Robert Half's second year on the index.



The Bloomberg GEI acknowledges public companies that promote gender inclusion. The reporting framework is based on five areas of focus: female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay parity, inclusive organizational culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women branding. Companies that score above a globally established threshold are included in the index.





The Bloomberg GEI acknowledges public companies that promote gender inclusion. The reporting framework is based on five areas of focus: female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay parity, inclusive organizational culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women branding. Companies that score above a globally established threshold are included in the index. Robert Half, inclusive of its consulting subsidiary Protiviti, was named by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a 2020 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Robert Half earned a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmark of corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees. This is the fourth consecutive year Robert Half has been on the index.



The CEI rates companies in four categories related to LGBTQ equality, including workforce protections, inclusive benefits, inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility, and responsible citizenship. Employers that earn a perfect score are recognized among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"For more than 70 years, Robert Half has been committed to equal opportunity, fairness and respect for all," said M. Keith Waddell, President and CEO of Robert Half. "Inclusion and ethics are at the core of our business as a staffing firm and shape the way we work with our clients, job seekers and internal employees."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's inclusion and diversity efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

