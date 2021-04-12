Robert Half Named To The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For® List

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been named to FORTUNE's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. The highly competitive list is based on a survey of more than half a million people who work at companies with 1,000 employees or more across the United States. Each company is rated based on their employees' experiences of trust, ability to reach their full human potential, company innovation and values, and the effectiveness of their leaders. The survey is administered by the leading global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work® and is the largest ongoing annual workforce study in America.

"Our talented people have always been the key to our success and truly what makes our company a great place to work," said M. Keith Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "This recognition is proof that our enduring core values and strong foundation guide the success of our colleagues, clients and candidates."

The survey also focused on how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics to determine if the company has created an inclusive workplace for all.

"We are beyond proud of this achievement," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "As a professional services firm, we put our people and their experience as Robert Half employees first. This recognition, which selects winners based on employee responses to questions about diversity, trust and values, is driven by our comprehensive employee programs and the long-standing principles that guide our company."

Robert Half has been named to FORTUNE's "Most Admired Companies" list every year since 1998 and has been recognized by Forbes, Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its inclusion and diversity programs. The company was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For®. These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year — a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

To learn more about Great Place to Work and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to succeed. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts .

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com .

