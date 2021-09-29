Robert Half Ranked No. 1 Company For Remote Contract And Freelance Jobs In 2021 By FlexJobs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been ranked first on FlexJobs' list of the top 30 companies hiring for remote contract and freelance jobs. The list is based on an analysis of more than 57,000 companies and their remote contract and freelance job posting histories in the FlexJobs database from January 1 to August 31, 2021.

With the widespread adoption of remote work, Robert Half has seen a surge in demand from employers willing to hire candidates from anywhere. The company's significant investments in AI-based matching technology and its network of more than 23 million professionals make it well positioned to support the hiring needs of organizations as remote and hybrid models continue to gain traction.

"Our global footprint and diverse service offerings allow us to provide businesses with access to a deep talent pool and job seekers with more career choices than ever before," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO at Robert Half. "Our proprietary AI-based technology makes it easier and faster to hire or be hired anywhere, saving employers and job seekers time and effort."

The Robert Half Mobile App, which provides candidates personalized job recommendations based on their profile and preferences, also allows for a seamless experience for managing remote engagements.

"We administer the multistate candidate compliance requirements that come with remote work, and our digital products make it easy for candidates to manage their time and pay experience from anywhere and from any device," said Colin Mooney, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Robert Half.

The Robert Half Mobile App was recently named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the 18th Annual International Business Awards, receiving the top honor for Mobile Sites and Apps in the Professional Services category.

