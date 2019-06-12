Robert Half Recognized For Top Veteran-Friendly Programs

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced it has again been named to the lists of Top Veteran-Friendly Companies and Top Supplier Diversity Programs by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM). This is the company's sixth year being honored by the publication in both categories.

USVM polled hundreds of FORTUNE 1,000 companies for the 2019 lists. The annual review strives to promote employment, business and supplier opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners.

"As a staffing firm, we are in an ideal position to help veterans with their careers," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director for Robert Half. "We provide many resources to help veterans transition to the civilian workforce, assist military spouses with employment opportunities and support our own employees who have served in the U.S. armed forces. In addition, our supplier inclusion program seeks goods and services provided by diverse suppliers, including veteran-owned small businesses."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. Learn more about the Robert Half Veterans Initiative.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

