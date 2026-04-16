Robert Half survey: Today's professionals share what early career workers need to succeed -- beyond AI skills

While AI knowledge is expected by some, a focus on human skills can set candidates apart

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the class of 2026 prepares to enter the workforce, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals what today's professionals say matters most for early career success. According to a survey of more than 1,300 experienced workers, 36% believe new job seekers should be prepared to demonstrate knowledge of AI tools when applying to roles and 37% caution against using AI to overstate skills or experience.

Where can early career professionals gain a competitive edge?

6 ways early career professionals can stand out according to Robert Half

Respondents point to foundational workplace behaviors as key areas where new professionals can stand out, including:

Time management and punctuality (71%)

Professional appearance (51%)

Communication and responsiveness (50%)

"Proficiency in AI is rapidly becoming a baseline expectation," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "What will define early career success is how someone can apply judgment and accountability to their work."

What should new professionals prioritize in their job search?

A first professional role can set the foundation for long-term success and according to survey respondents:

80% recommend evaluating opportunities based on long-term career growth potential

67% advise being open to in-office work to accelerate learning and relationship-building

"Employers don't expect first-time professionals to have everything figured out on day one," Fay said. "What stands out is a willingness to learn, an understanding of professional expectations and a focus on building skills and relationships that drive long-term career success."

Robert Half's latest Job Search Strategies Guide offers practical advice aligned with these insights, helping early career professionals apply this guidance as they enter today's workforce.

FAQ:

What level of AI proficiency is expected from early career professionals?

Employers aren't necessarily expecting deep technical expertise. Instead, workers should demonstrate familiarity with AI tools—particularly the ability to review AI-generated content, recognize its limitations and take responsibility for the final product.

Which workplace skills matter most for early career success?

Foundational workplace behaviors are critical, including time management, punctuality, professional appearance and effective communication.

How important is a learning mindset for early career success?

A learning mindset is essential for early-career professionals. Employers look for curiosity, openness to feedback and a willingness to build professional skills over time, particularly as technology and workplace expectations continue to evolve.

About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in March 2026. The survey contains responses from more than 1,300 employed workers in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half