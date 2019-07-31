Robert Half To Present Webinar On Technology And Future Of Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Join experts from Robert Half, Protiviti and other leading companies for a complimentary webinar, Preparing for the Future of Work, based on Robert Half's Jobs and AI Anxiety report. Topics to be discussed include:

How new advancements in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will affect the workplace

Ways organizations can future-proof their workforce

The skills needed and how workers can gain them WHO: Madhumita Bhattacharyya, Managing Director, Enterprise Data and Analytics, Protiviti

LaCinda Clem, Senior Executive Director, Robert Half

Tom Hood, President and CEO, Maryland Association of CPAs and The Business Learning Institute

Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix



WHEN: Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET



HOW: Register online: https://bit.ly/32s7ql5.

This webinar counts for one unit of continuing professional education (CPE) credit via the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.*

*CPE Information:

One unit of CPE credit will be offered for this webinar (field of study: Personnel/HR).

Advanced preparation: None

Program level: Overview

Delivery method: Group internet-based

Prerequisites: Recommended attendees include senior managers, hiring managers, decision makers and organizational leaders.

Refund policy: Not applicable

For more information regarding the refund, complaint and program cancellation policies, please email cpeprograms@roberthalf.com.

Not all state accountancy boards accept online training courses for CPE credit. Please check with your state board's CPE requirements prior to taking any online course for credit.

Accounting and finance professionals outside of the U.S. should check with their country's accountancy board to confirm acceptance of NASBA CPE credits.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit. More information about Robert Half is at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org/.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

