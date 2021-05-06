Robert Half Tops Forbes' 2021 List Of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has ranked first on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms. The company is also included on Forbes' list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms.

Forbes partnered with an independent research firm to survey external recruiters, human resources managers and job candidates. The 10,000 respondents rated organizations based on their direct experiences.

"We are beyond proud to be honored as the top firm on these prestigious lists," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "This distinction recognizes our employees' dedication to providing outstanding service to our clients and candidates from those who know our industry best."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to succeed. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

