Robert Half's Second Annual "Week Of Service" Kicks Off May 14

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 10, 2018
|
What:
|
Global staffing firm Robert Half kicks off its second annual "Week of Service" on May 14. Hundreds of employees in the San Francisco Bay Area will volunteer at 20 different community service projects organized by HandsOn Bay Area.
For an in-depth look at how Robert Half is helping communities locally and across the globe, download our corporate citizenship report.
|
When:
|
Monday, May 14, through Thursday, May 17
|
Where:
|
Robert Half's office at 2613 Camino Ramon in San Ramon, Calif., and various nonprofits throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, such as the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Girls Inc., MedShare and Sunflower Hill Gardens.
About Robert Half
Celebrating its 70th anniversary, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers online job search services on its divisional websites, all of which can be accessed at roberthalf.com.
