Robert Harris Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Diversity and Inclusion for BancorpSouth Bank

Harris brings more than 10 years of experience in various financial services and human resources roles. He joined BancorpSouth in 2016 and most recently served as a first vice president and community lending officer, supporting the bank's Fair Lending and Community Reinvestment Act initiatives with business development, product development and community engagement efforts. He will retain his community lending responsibilities while serving in the new role.

"We're excited that Robert has agreed to transition into this role and help us to expand the work we've already done in diversity and inclusion," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "We're committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture for our teammates, so we can better serve our customers and make an even greater impact in our communities."

Earlier in his career, Harris handled corporate training and development for a regional bank, where he developed learning plans, corporate-wide leadership development and evaluation along with several other programs and initiatives. He also has human resources experience from a major employer in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as a third-party consultant group.

Harris has a bachelor's degree in political science and history and completed graduate-level coursework in organizational and interpersonal communication from The University of Alabama. He is also a graduate of the Barret School of Banking's Commercial Lending and Understanding Bank Profitability programs. Harris is active in his community and serves on the board of several professional and civic organizations, including the executive committee of the advisory board of the Blackburn Institute at The University of Alabama.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

