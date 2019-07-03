Robert Henry Joins Greeley and Hansen as Managing Director

Henry has over 25 years of diverse project management experience in the design and construction of large and complex water and wastewater projects, as well as in leading business development efforts to expand both market and revenue growth. Henry joins Greeley and Hansen from CEG Applied Sciences and from Art Anderson Associates, where he held various executive leadership roles.

As the Managing Director, Henry will have broad responsibility for directing the overall business operations for multiple Greeley and Hansen office locations and for driving business development and strategic growth for the firm in the southwestern U.S.

"With his strong technical background and solid leadership skills, we're excited to bring Rob onboard to direct our operations and to serve the needs of both our long-term and new clients in the southwest," said John C. Robak, Greeley and Hansen President. "His genuine commitment to providing clients with outstanding service and sustainable solutions through operational and technical excellence is right in line with our core values and ongoing strategy for growing our business."

Henry is a registered Professional Engineer in multiple states and is also a certified Project Management Professional. He holds an MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California and a BS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington.

About Greeley and Hansen

Greeley and Hansen is a global leader in developing innovative engineering, architecture, and management solutions for a broad scope of water challenges. With 105 years of proven experience in all phases of project development and implementation, the firm collaborates with clients in the water sector to develop sustainable water resources programs to create better urban environments that improve the quality of life in communities worldwide.

