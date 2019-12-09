Robert Herjavec Joins ONEflight International as Brand Ambassador

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEflight International, the fastest growing and industry leader for accessible private jet travel, launched their inaugural video campaign last week featuring Robert Herjavec. Best known from ABC's Emmy® Award-winning investor series Shark Tank, and founder and CEO of Herjavec Group, he extols the virtues of ONEflight International's proprietary Book A Jet system [BAJit].

Herjavec will be involved in the brand's outreach, touting the unique one-point of access within the private jet industry. BAJit is the most advanced technology available to securely search, select, and book one's private aircraft of choice based upon availability, size, pricing, and amenities - as simple as booking a hotel room.

ONEflight International CEO and President, Ferren Rajput says, "Robert's celebrity aside, as a business traveler who logs hundreds of hours each year and personally knows the benefits of private jet travel, he is our ideal brand ambassador. He has learned the art of maximizing the limited hours one has each day, often traveling to meetings in multiple cities across the US and Canada. We truly believe that Robert's experience and voice will amplify our goal to simplify executive business travel and help others attain their desired level of success."

Robert Herjavec shares, "I'm proud to partner with ONEflight International and have been a fan of their BAJit system since Day 1. ONEflight makes private air travel so convenient while still maintaining a luxury experience. I always like to say, 'even Superman only has 24-hours in a day!' It's what you do with those hours that counts. With the amount of traveling I do I've been very fortunate to maximize my time and productivity by flying private. ONEflight is making that possible for more business leaders globally."

BAJit has revolutionized the industry, providing clients fingertip access to over 4,000 of the safest and best aircraft globally with the lowest, unbiased, universal price points. The online platform is a must for any executive business traveler in today's competitive and geographically expansive world.

ONEflight International - Launched in late 2010, ONEflight International is the fastest growing, and industry leader for accessible private jet travel. With the world's largest network of quality jets, made up of 500 of the best charter operators, and a proprietary BAJit.com [Book A Jet] booking platform, clients have access to over 4,000 aircraft globally and get the lowest, unbiased, universal price point. BAJit.com is the most advanced technology available to securely search, select, and book one's private aircraft of choice based upon availability, size, pricing, and amenities - as simple as booking a hotel room.

CEO and President Ferren Rajput's extraordinary commitment to vetting operators for safety and quality of service earned ONEflight International the exclusive distinction of being certified an ARG/US Rated Charter Broker. With a focus on customer experience, convenience, and overall efficiency, ONEflight has set the course for reducing the historically costly problem of "empty legs." By reducing these flights, one empty leg at a time, and streamlining the booking process, Rajput expects that flight costs could be reduced by up to 30% while increasing efficiency and sustainability. For more information visit www.oneflight.net.

Robert Herjavec - Robert Herjavec is one of North America's most recognizable business leaders. A dynamic entrepreneur, Robert has built and sold several IT companies and is the Founder & CEO of Herjavec Group, a global cybersecurity operations leader specializing in managed security services, compliance, identity services and incident response for enterprise-level organizations. Robert's motivational business advice has received millions of impressions through TV, print, radio and digital media. He shares his expertise with other entrepreneurs each week as a leading Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning hit show, Shark Tank. For more information visit www.robertherjavec.com.

