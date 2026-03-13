Robert Hoglund nominated for election by shareholders to join the Portland General Electric board of directors

PORTLAND, Ore., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Hoglund has been nominated by the Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) board of directors to stand for election as a new independent director at PGE's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. If elected by PGE shareholders, his term will begin May 1, 2026.

"We are excited to have Robert join the PGE Board," said Jim Torgerson, chair of PGE's board of directors. "Robert brings extensive utility industry experience and financial expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving energy landscape and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."

Hoglund is a seasoned financial executive with over two decades at Consolidated Edison, Inc., including more than 18 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Consolidated Edison, he spent over 15 years in investment banking predominantly in utility mergers and acquisitions, including as a Managing Director in the M&A department and utilities group head at Citigroup.

Hoglund currently serves on the boards of Middlesex Water Company and South Jersey Industries. He holds Bachelor's, MBA and JD degrees from the University of Virginia.

Hoglund will serve on PGE's Audit and Risk Committee and the Compensation, Culture and Talent Committee.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofits organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: portlandgeneral.com/our-company/news-room.

Contact Info:

PGE Communications, [email protected]; 503-464-2067

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements, other than statements of fact, that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute forward-looking statements and can often be identified by terms and phrases such as "believes," "committed to," "expects," "may," "subject to," "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors, include shareholder approval of Mr. Hoglund's nomination to join the Board of Directors and the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PGE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on PGE's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com.

CONTACT:

PGE Communications Team

[email protected]

503.464.2067

SOURCE Portland General Company