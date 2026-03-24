Robert Hollingsworth has been appointed as the Chief Scientific Officer of Protillion Biosciences

A highly experienced leader in drug development, possessing over three decades of professional expertise, has been appointed to further the development of Protillion's advanced antibody discovery platform and its product pipeline.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protillion Biosciences today announced the appointment of Robert Hollingsworth, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Hollingsworth is a seasoned drug development executive with a distinguished track record of advancing transformative therapies from discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

Dr. Hollingsworth brings more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and has successfully led multiple programs through IND submission and into the clinic, as well as several NDA submissions, including programs involving novel therapeutic modalities and targets. His deep expertise navigating complex preclinical and clinical development landscapes will be instrumental as Protillion scales its unique hardware-enabled platform for generating proprietary megascale AI training datasets to accelerate the development of life-changing medicines.

"What makes Bob so exceptional is his rare ability to see the direct line between the differentiated capabilities of a novel platform and superior clinical outcomes," said Curtis Layton, CEO of Protillion Biosciences. "He brings decades of experience translating breakthrough biology into medicines, yet he remains at the forefront of R&D innovation. Bob's track record of building world-class organizations makes him the perfect leader to help Protillion redefine how biologics are discovered and developed. We are thrilled to have him on board."

"Protillion has built an exceptionally powerful megascale data + AI platform for antibody discovery. They're generating quantitative datasets at a scale the field has never had access to before," said Dr. Robert Hollingsworth. "The ability to systematically measure and engineer protein interactions at this magnitude has the potential to fundamentally change how we design biologic medicines. I'm excited to join the team and help translate this remarkable technology into transformative therapies for patients."

"Bob is exactly the kind of scientific leader you want at this stage: someone who has repeatedly translated platform innovation into real clinical assets," said Sean Kendall, Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and a member of Protillion's Board of Directors. "Protillion is building a fundamentally new approach to antibody discovery, and Bob's experience will be critical in turning that technological advantage into a robust and differentiated pipeline."

"Protillion sits at the intersection of high throughput biology and AI in a way that is incredibly compelling," said Malek Faham, PhD, Chief Scientist and Partner at Illumina Ventures and a member of the Board of Directors. "Bob brings the judgment, depth, and execution capability needed to fully realize the potential of this platform and deliver meaningful impact for patients."

Dr. Hollingsworth most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at Shoreline Therapeutics, where he led the expansion of the company's R&D organization from 20 to >50 employees and helped secure significant financing to advance its pipeline. Prior to Shoreline, he served as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics at Pfizer. Earlier in his career, Dr. Hollingsworth held scientific leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Pharmacia & Upjohn, GlaxoSmithKline, and MedImmune.

Dr. Hollingsworth received his PhD from the University of Colorado and was an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas Institute of Biotechnology.

About Protillion Biosciences

Protillion Biosciences is an innovative, venture-backed biotechnology company transforming the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. Backed by ARCH Venture Partners and Illumina Ventures, Protillion is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Protillion's proprietary Prot-MaP™ on-chip antibody discovery platform, invented by CEO Curtis Layton and co-founder Professor Will Greenleaf at Stanford University, enables unprecedented speed, scale, and precision in engineering novel biologics. The platform generates massive, quantitative antibody binding datasets using purpose built, fully automated instrumentation, enabling rapid optimization of antibody therapeutics and providing an ideal foundation for testing AI-designed variants and machine learning driven optimization.

For More Information

Randy Schreckhise, Head of Finance and Operations

e-mail: [email protected]

www.protillion.com

SOURCE Protillion Biosciences, Inc.