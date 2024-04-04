Robert Irvine and GRUBBRR Launch "Restaurant Revamp" Campaign Ahead of California Fast Food Wage Hikes

National campaign will furnish winning restaurants with GRUBBRR technology and offer trainings with Irvine

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRUBBRR , a cutting-edge provider of self-ordering technology, today announced its collaboration with company investor, partner and celebrity chef Robert Irvine to launch "Restaurant Revamp," a giveaway campaign aimed at addressing solutions to rising labor and food costs in California and beyond. The move comes as California is set to raise hourly wages for fast food employees to $20 per hour starting April 1, 2024, and more restaurant owners and operators are looking to integrate technology as a forward-looking solution.

The campaign calls quick service restaurants (QSRs) with more than 60 locations nationwide – but at least one in California – to enter for a chance to win a restaurant revamp with a full suite of Samsung kitchen and restaurant technology, including kiosks, digital menu boards, kitchen displays, and GRUBBRR software at a corporate-owned restaurant location. The winner will also receive a leadership session by Irvine to discuss best practices for success with the new technology.

Known for his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine has built a career on working with restaurant owners and operators to increase revenue and streamline operations, while prioritizing customer and employee satisfaction. Through this campaign, Irvine will leverage the same strategies as digital transformation continues to expand into the food industry, creating a challenge for some.

"The restaurant industry is no stranger to a rapidly changing environment, and with the cost of labor and product going up, business owners are looking to be as resourceful as possible," said Robert Irvine. "I believe that the digital future of the restaurant industry should be embraced by owners, employees, and consumers alike, as not only will efficiency increase, but so will the adoption of new skills."

"We've seen more than a 70% uptick of interest in our technology from California-based restaurants since the new wage law was announced," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "Our technology has been crafted and fine-tuned for full operational efficacy, and our data shows that it helps increase ticket size and ultimately revenue. The implementation of the technology allows food service workers to be hands-on in other facets of the business and learn new technological skills in the process."

California is the first state to implement a minimum wage increase for fast food workers; the state can increase minimum wage up to 3.5% annually depending on inflation until 2029. Beyond California, many other cities and states are considering similar laws. In New York, people working in restaurants, nail salons and car washes have already seen an increase in minimum wage payments, while Washington, D.C. voted to eliminate tipped minimum wage, which will allow tipped employees to earn significantly more by 2027.

To learn more about the "Restaurant Revamp" campaign and how to enter for a chance to win, visit grubbrr.com.

